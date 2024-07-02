Zaraz Pricing

Zaraz is available to all Cloudflare users, across all tiers. Each month, every Cloudflare account gets 1,000,000 free Zaraz Events. For additional usage, the Zaraz Paid plan costs $5 per month for each additional 1,000,000 Zaraz Events.

All Zaraz features and tools are always available on all accounts. Learn more about our pricing in the following pricing announcement External link icon Open external link

​​ The Zaraz Event unit

One Zaraz Event is an event you’re sending to Zaraz, whether that’s a page view, a zaraz.track event, or similar. You can easily see the total number of Zaraz Events you’re currently using under the Monitoring section in the Cloudflare Zaraz Dashboard.

​​ Enabling Zaraz Paid

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account and domain. Go to Zaraz > Plans. Click the Enable Zaraz usage billing button and follow the instructions.

​​ Using Zaraz Free

If you don’t enable Zaraz Paid, you’ll receive email notifications when you reach 50%, 80%, and 90% of your free allocation. Zaraz will be disabled until the next billing cycle if you exceed 1,000,000 events without enabling Zaraz Paid.