Embeds
Embeds are tools for incorporating external content, like social media posts, directly onto webpages, enhancing user engagement without compromising site performance and security.
Cloudflare Zaraz introduces server-side rendering for embeds, avoiding third-party JavaScript to improve security, privacy, and page speed. This method processes content on the server side, removing the need for direct communication between the user’s browser and third-party servers.
To add an Embed to Your Website:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
- Go to Zaraz > Tools Configuration.
- Click “add new tool” and activate the desired tools on your Cloudflare Zaraz dashboard.
- Add a placeholder in your HTML, specifying the necessary attributes. For a generic embed, the snippet looks like this:
<componentName-embedName attribute="value"></componentName-embedName>
Replace
componentName,
embedName and
attribute="value" with the specific Managed Component requirements. Zaraz automatically detects placeholders and replaces them with the content in a secure and efficient way.
Examples
X (Twitter) embed
<twitter-post tweet-id="12345"></twitter-post>
Replace
tweet-id with the actual tweet ID for the content you wish to embed.
Instagram embed
<instagram-post post-url="https://www.instagram.com/p/ABC/" captions="true"></instagram-post>
Replace
post-url with the actual URL for the content you wish to embed. To include posts captions set captions attribute to
true.