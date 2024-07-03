Embeds

Embeds are tools for incorporating external content, like social media posts, directly onto webpages, enhancing user engagement without compromising site performance and security.

Cloudflare Zaraz introduces server-side rendering for embeds, avoiding third-party JavaScript to improve security, privacy, and page speed. This method processes content on the server side, removing the need for direct communication between the user’s browser and third-party servers.

To add an Embed to Your Website:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account and domain. Go to Zaraz > Tools Configuration. Click “add new tool” and activate the desired tools on your Cloudflare Zaraz dashboard. Add a placeholder in your HTML, specifying the necessary attributes. For a generic embed, the snippet looks like this:

< componentName-embedName attribute = " value " > </ componentName-embedName >

Replace componentName , embedName and attribute="value" with the specific Managed Component requirements. Zaraz automatically detects placeholders and replaces them with the content in a secure and efficient way.

​​ X (Twitter) embed

< twitter-post tweet-id = " 12345 " > </ twitter-post >

Replace tweet-id with the actual tweet ID for the content you wish to embed.

​​ Instagram embed

< instagram-post post-url = " https://www.instagram.com/p/ABC/ " captions = " true " > </ instagram-post >