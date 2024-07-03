Cloudflare Docs
Zaraz
Zaraz
Embeds

Embeds are tools for incorporating external content, like social media posts, directly onto webpages, enhancing user engagement without compromising site performance and security.

Cloudflare Zaraz introduces server-side rendering for embeds, avoiding third-party JavaScript to improve security, privacy, and page speed. This method processes content on the server side, removing the need for direct communication between the user’s browser and third-party servers.

To add an Embed to Your Website:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
  2. Go to Zaraz > Tools Configuration.
  3. Click “add new tool” and activate the desired tools on your Cloudflare Zaraz dashboard.
  4. Add a placeholder in your HTML, specifying the necessary attributes. For a generic embed, the snippet looks like this:
<componentName-embedName attribute="value"></componentName-embedName>

Replace componentName, embedName and attribute="value" with the specific Managed Component requirements. Zaraz automatically detects placeholders and replaces them with the content in a secure and efficient way.

​​ Examples

​​ X (Twitter) embed

<twitter-post tweet-id="12345"></twitter-post>

Replace tweet-id with the actual tweet ID for the content you wish to embed.

​​ Instagram embed

<instagram-post post-url="https://www.instagram.com/p/ABC/" captions="true"></instagram-post>

Replace post-url with the actual URL for the content you wish to embed. To include posts captions set captions attribute to true.