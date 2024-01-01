Edit tools and actions

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , and select your account and domain. Go to Zaraz > Tools. Under Third-party tools, locate your tool and select Edit.

On this page you will be able to edit settings related to the tool, add actions, and edit existing ones. To edit an existing action, select its name.

Enable or disable a tool

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , and select your account and domain. Go to Zaraz > Tools Configuration. Under Third-party tools, locate your tool and select the Enabled toggle.

Enable or disable an action

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , and select your account and domain. Go to Zaraz > Tools Configuration > Third-party tools. Locate the tool you wan to edit and select Edit. Find the action you want to change state, and enable or disable it with the toggle.

Delete a tool