Enable the Consent Management platform (CMP)

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account and domain. Go to Zaraz > Consent. Turn on Enable Consent Management. Fill in the information pertaining to Administrator identity, Company street address, and Administrator email address. This information is required under GDPR, and without it the consent modal will not work. Select the Add new Purpose button, and give your new Purpose a name and a description. In Assign purpose to tools, match tools to purposes by selecting one of the Purposes previously created from the drop-down menu. Do this for all your tools.

Your Consent Management platform is ready. Your website should now display a modal asking for consent for the tools you have configured.

​​ Next steps

If the default consent modal does not suit your website’s design, you can use the Custom CSS tool to add your own custom design.