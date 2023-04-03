Cloudflare Docs
Zaraz
Cloudflare Docs
Zaraz
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Zaraz on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Zaraz
  3. Advanced options
  4. Configuration Import & Export

Configuration Import & Export

Exporting your Zaraz configuration can be useful if you want to create a local backup or if you need to import it to another website. Zaraz provides an easy way to export and import your configuration.

​​ Export your Zaraz configuration

To export your Zaraz configuration:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
  2. Go to Zaraz > Settings > Advanced.
  3. Click “Export” to download your configuration.

​​ Import your Zaraz configuration

To import a Zaraz configuration:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
  2. Go to Zaraz > Settings > Advanced.
  3. Click Browse to select your configuration file, and Import to import it.