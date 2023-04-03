Configuration Import & Export
Exporting your Zaraz configuration can be useful if you want to create a local backup or if you need to import it to another website. Zaraz provides an easy way to export and import your configuration.
Export your Zaraz configuration
To export your Zaraz configuration:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
- Go to Zaraz > Settings > Advanced.
- Click “Export” to download your configuration.
Import your Zaraz configuration
To import a Zaraz configuration:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
- Go to Zaraz > Settings > Advanced.
- Click Browse to select your configuration file, and Import to import it.