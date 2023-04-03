Configuration Import & Export

Exporting your Zaraz configuration can be useful if you want to create a local backup or if you need to import it to another website. Zaraz provides an easy way to export and import your configuration.

​​ Export your Zaraz configuration

To export your Zaraz configuration:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account and domain. Go to Zaraz > Settings > Advanced. Click “Export” to download your configuration.

​​ Import your Zaraz configuration

Importing a Zaraz configuration replaces your existing configuration, meaning that any information you did not back up could be lost. Consider exporting your existing configuration before importing a new one.

To import a Zaraz configuration: