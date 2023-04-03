Zaraz Context
The Zaraz Context is a versatile object that provides a set of configurable properties for Zaraz, a web analytics tool for tracking user behavior on websites. These properties can be accessed and utilized across various components, including Worker Variables.
System properties, which are automatically collected by Zaraz, provide insights into the user’s environment and device, while Client properties, obtained through Zaraz Web API calls like zaraz.track(), offer additional information on user behavior and actions.
System properties
|Property
|Type
|Description
system.page.query
|Object
|Key-Value object containing all query parameters in the current URL.
system.page.title
|String
|Current page title.
system.page.url
|URL
|URL Object containing information about the current URL
system.page.referrer
|String
|Current page referrer from
document.referrer.
system.page.encoding
|String
|Current page character encoding from
document.characterSet.
system.cookies
|Object
|Key-Value object containg all present cookies.
system.device.ip
|String
|Visitor incoming IP address.
system.device.resolution
|String
|Screen resolution for device.
system.device.viewport
|String
|Visible web page area in user’s device.
system.device.language
|String
|Language used in user’s device.
system.device.user-agent.ua
|Object
|Browser user agent.
system.device.user-agent.browser.name
|String
|Browser name.
system.device.user-agent.browser.version
|String
|Browser version.
system.device.user-agent.engine.name
|String
|Type of browser engine (for example, WebKit).
system.device.user-agent.engine.version
|String
|Version of the browser engine.
system.device.user-agent.os.name
|String
|Operating system.
system.device.user-agent.os.version
|String
|Version of the operating system.
system.device.user-agent.device
|String
|Type of device used (for example, iPhone).
system.device.user-agent.cpu
|String
|Device’s CPU.
system.misc.random
|Number
|Random number unique to each request.
system.misc.timestamp
|Number
|Unix time in seconds.
system.misc.timestampMilliseconds
|Number
|Unix time in milliseconds.
Event properties
|Property
|Type
|Description
client.__zarazTrack
|String
|Returns the name of the event sent using the Track method of the Web API. Refer to Zaraz Track for more information.
client.<KEY_NAME>
|String
|Returns the value of a
zaraz.track()
eventProperties key. The key can either be directly used in
zaraz.track() or set using
zaraz.set(). Replace
<KEY_NAME> with the name of your key. Refer to Zaraz Track for more information.