Using JSONata

For advanced use cases, it is sometimes useful to be able to retrieve a value in a particular way. For instance, you might be using zaraz.track to send a list of products to Zaraz, but the third-party tool you want to send this data to requires the total cost of the products. Alternatively, you may want to manipulate a value, such as converting it to lowercase.

Cloudflare Zaraz uses JSONata to enable you to perform complex operations on your data. With JSONata, you can evaluate expressions against the Zaraz Context, allowing you to access and manipulate a wide range of values. To learn more about the values available and how to access them, consult the full reference. You can also refer to the complete JSONata documentation External link icon Open external link for more information about JSONata’s capabilities.

To use JSONata inside Zaraz, follow these steps:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account and domain. Go to Zaraz > Tools configuration > Tools. Select Edit next to a tool that you have already configured. Select an action or add a new one. Choose the field you want to use JSONata in, and wrap your JSONata expression with double curly brackets, like {{ expression }} .

JSONata can also be used inside Triggers, Tool Settings, and String Variables.

​​ Converting a string to lowercase

Converting a string to lowercase is useful if you want to compare it to something else, for example a regular expression. Assuming the original string comes from a cookie named myCookie , turning the value lowercase can be done using {{ $lowercase(system.cookies.myCookie) }} .

​​ Sending a sum of all products in the cart

Assuming you are using zaraz.ecommerce() to send the cart content like this:

zaraz . track ( 'Product List Viewed' , { products : [ { sku : '2671033' , name : 'V-neck T-shirt' , price : 14.99 , quantity : 3 } , { sku : '2671034' , name : 'T-shirt' , price : 10.99 , quantity : 2 } , ] , } ) ;