Triggers and rules

Triggers define the conditions under which a tool will start an action . In most cases, your objective will be to create triggers that match specific website events that are relevant to your business. A trigger can be based on an event that happened on your website, like after clicking a button or loading a specific page.

These website events can be passed to Cloudflare Zaraz in a number of ways. You can use the Track method of the Web API or the data layer call. Alternatively, if you do not want to write code to track events on your website, you can configure triggers to listen to browser-side website events, with different types of rules like Click Listeners or Form Submissions.

​​ Rule types