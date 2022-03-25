Zaraz event and system properties

{{ system.page.query.QUERY_PARAM }} String Returns the value of a URL query parameter. Replace QUERY_PARAM with the name of your parameter.

{{ system.page.title }} String Returns the page title.

{{ system.page.url.search }} String Returns search parameters provided, beginning with the leading ? character.

{{ system.page.url.pathname }} String Returns the path of the URL, including the initial / . Does not include the query string or fragment.

{{ system.page.url.port }} String Returns the port number of the URL.

{{ system.page.url.hostname }} String Returns the domain of the URL.

{{ system.page.url.host }} String Returns the domain (that is the hostname) followed by a : and the port of the URL (if a port was specified).

{{ system.page.url.password }} String Returns the password specified before the domain name.

{{ system.page.url.username }} String Returns the username specified before the domain name.

{{ system.page.url.protocol }} String Returns the protocol scheme of the URL, including the final : .

{{ system.page.url.origin }} String Returns the origin of the URL, that is its scheme, its domain and its port.

{{ system.page.url.href }} String Returns the origin of the URL, that is its scheme, its domain and its port.

{{ system.page.url.baseDomain }} String Returns the base domain part of the URL, without any subdomains.

{{ system.page.referrer }} String Returns the page referrer from document.referrer .

{{ system.page.encoding }} String Returns the document character encoding from document.characterSet .

{{ system.cookies.NAME_OF_COOKIE }} Object Returns cookies obtained from the browser document .

{{ system.device.ip }} String Returns the incoming IP address.

{{ system.device.resolution }} String Returns screen resolution for device.

{{ system.device.viewport }} String Returns the visible web page area in user’s device.

{{ system.device.language }} String Returns the language used.

{{ system.device.user-agent.ua }} String Returns the browser’s user agent.

{{ system.device.user-agent.browser.name }} String Returns the browser’s name.

{{ system.device.user-agent.browser.version }} String Returns the browser’s version.

{{ system.device.user-agent.engine.name }} String Returns the type of browser engine (for example, WebKit).

{{ system.device.user-agent.engine.version }} String Returns the version of the browser’s engine.

{{ system.device.user-agent.os.name }} String Returns the operating system.

{{ system.device.user-agent.os.version }} String Returns the version of the operating system.

{{ system.device.user-agent.device }} String Returns the type of device used (for example, iPhone).

{{ system.device.user-agent.cpu }} String Returns the device’s CPU.

{{ system.misc.random }} Number Returns a random number unique to each request.

{{ system.misc.timestamp }} Number Returns Unix time in seconds.