Cloudflare Docs
Zaraz
Cloudflare Docs
Zaraz
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Zaraz on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Ecommerce

zaraz.ecommerce() allows you to track common events of the ecommerce user journey, such as when a user adds a product to cart, starts the checkout funnel or completes an order on your website.

To start using zaraz.ecommerce(), you first need to enable it in your Zaraz account and on the tool you plan to send ecommerce data to. Then, add zaraz.ecommerce() to the <body> element of your website.

Right now, Zaraz is compatible with Google Analytics 4 and Google Analytics 3.

Enable ecommerce tracking

You do not need to map ecommerce events to triggers. Zaraz will automatically forward data using the right format to the tools with ecommerce support.

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and website.
  2. Click Zaraz > Settings.
  3. Enable Ecommerce tracking.
  4. Click Save.
  5. Locate the tool you want to use with ecommerce tracking and click Edit.
  6. Click Settings.
  7. Under Advanced, enable Ecommerce tracking.
  8. Click Save.

Add ecommerce tracking to your website

After enabling ecommerce tracking on your Zaraz dashboard, you need to add zaraz.ecommerce() to the <body> element of your website:

zaraz.ecommerce('Event Name', { parameters });

To create a complete tracking event, you need to add an event and one or more parameters. Below you will find a list of events and parameters Zaraz supports, as well as code examples for different types of events.

List of supported events

  • Product List Viewed
  • Products Searched
  • Product Clicked
  • Product Added
  • Product Added to Wishlist
  • Product Removed
  • Product Viewed
  • Cart Viewed
  • Checkout Started
  • Checkout Step Viewed
  • Checkout Step Completed
  • Payment Info Entered
  • Order Completed
  • Order Updated
  • Order Refunded
  • Order Cancelled
  • Clicked Promotion
  • Viewed Promotion

List of supported parameters:

ParameterTypeDescription
product_idStringProduct ID.
skuStringProduct SKU number.
categoryStringProduct category.
nameStringProduct name.
brandStringProduct brand name.
variantStringProduct variant (depending on the product, it could be product color, size, etc.).
priceNumberProduct price.
quantityNumberProduct number of units.
couponStringName or serial number of coupon code associated with product.
positionNumberProduct position in the product list (for example, 2).
productsArrayList of products displayed in the product list.
products.[].product_idStringProduct ID displayed on the product list.
products.[].skuStringProduct SKU displayed on the product list.
products.[].categoryStringProduct category displayed on the product list.
products.[].nameStringProduct name displayed on the product list.
products.[].brandStringProduct brand displayed on the product list.
products.[].variantStringProduct variant displayed on the product list.
products.[].priceNumberPrice of the product displayed on the product list.
products.[].quantityNumberQuantity of a product displayed on the product list.
products.[].couponStringName or serial number of coupon code associated with product displayed on the product list.
products.[].positionNumberProduct position in the product list (for example, 2).
checkout_idStringCheckout ID.
order_idStringInternal ID of order/transaction/purchase.
affiliationStringName of affiliate from which the order occurred.
subtotalNumberOrder total after discounts but before deducting taxes and shipping.
totalNumberRevenue with discounts and coupons added in.
revenueNumberRevenue excluding shipping and tax.
shippingNumberCost of shipping for transaction.
taxNumberTotal tax for transaction.
discountNumberTotal discount for transaction.
couponStringName or serial number of coupon redeemed on the transaction-level.
currencyStringCurrency code for the transaction.
valueNumberTotal value of the product after quantity.
creativeStringLabel for creative asset of promotion being tracked.

Event code examples

Product viewed

zaraz.ecommerce('Product Viewed', {
  product_id: '999555321',
  sku: '2671033',
  category: 'T-shirts',
  name: 'V-neck T-shirt',
  brand: 'Cool Brand',
  variant: 'White',
  price: 14.99,
  currency: 'usd',
  value: 18.99,

});

Product added

zaraz.ecommerce('Product Added', {
  product_id: '999555321',
  sku: '2671033',
  category: 'T-shirts',
  name: 'V-neck T-shirt',
  brand: 'Cool Brand',
  variant: 'White',
  price: 14.99,
  currency: 'usd',
  quantity: 1,
  coupon: 'SUMMER-SALE',
  position: 2,

});

Order completed

zaraz.ecommerce('Order Completed', {
  checkout_id: '616727740',
  order_id: '817286897056801',
  affiliation: 'affiliate.com',
  total: 30.0,
  revenue: 25.0,
  shipping: 3,
  tax: 2,
  discount: 5,
  coupon: 'winter-sale',
  currency: 'USD',
  products: [
    {
      product_id: '999666321',
      sku: '8251511',
      name: 'Boy’s shorts',
      price: 10,
      quantity: 2,
      category: 'shorts',
    },
    {
      product_id: '742566131',
      sku: '7251567',
      name: 'Blank T-shirt',
      price: 5,
      quantity: 2,
      category: 'T-shirts',
    },
  ],

});