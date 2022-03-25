Ecommerce

zaraz.ecommerce() allows you to track common events of the ecommerce user journey, such as when a user adds a product to cart, starts the checkout funnel or completes an order on your website.

To start using zaraz.ecommerce() , you first need to enable it in your Zaraz account and on the tool you plan to send ecommerce data to. Then, add zaraz.ecommerce() to the <body> element of your website.

Right now, Zaraz is compatible with Google Analytics 4 and Google Analytics 3.

​​ Enable ecommerce tracking

You do not need to map ecommerce events to triggers. Zaraz will automatically forward data using the right format to the tools with ecommerce support.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and website. Click Zaraz > Settings. Enable Ecommerce tracking. Click Save. Locate the tool you want to use with ecommerce tracking and click Edit. Click Settings. Under Advanced, enable Ecommerce tracking. Click Save.

​​ Add ecommerce tracking to your website

After enabling ecommerce tracking on your Zaraz dashboard, you need to add zaraz.ecommerce() to the <body> element of your website:

zaraz . ecommerce ( 'Event Name' , { parameters } ) ;

To create a complete tracking event, you need to add an event and one or more parameters. Below you will find a list of events and parameters Zaraz supports, as well as code examples for different types of events.

​​ List of supported events

Product List Viewed

Products Searched

Product Clicked

Product Added

Product Added to Wishlist

Product Removed

Product Viewed

Cart Viewed

Checkout Started

Checkout Step Viewed

Checkout Step Completed

Payment Info Entered

Order Completed

Order Updated

Order Refunded

Order Cancelled

Clicked Promotion

Viewed Promotion

​​ List of supported parameters:

Parameter Type Description product_id String Product ID. sku String Product SKU number. category String Product category. name String Product name. brand String Product brand name. variant String Product variant (depending on the product, it could be product color, size, etc.). price Number Product price. quantity Number Product number of units. coupon String Name or serial number of coupon code associated with product. position Number Product position in the product list (for example, 2 ). products Array List of products displayed in the product list. products.[].product_id String Product ID displayed on the product list. products.[].sku String Product SKU displayed on the product list. products.[].category String Product category displayed on the product list. products.[].name String Product name displayed on the product list. products.[].brand String Product brand displayed on the product list. products.[].variant String Product variant displayed on the product list. products.[].price Number Price of the product displayed on the product list. products.[].quantity Number Quantity of a product displayed on the product list. products.[].coupon String Name or serial number of coupon code associated with product displayed on the product list. products.[].position Number Product position in the product list (for example, 2 ). checkout_id String Checkout ID. order_id String Internal ID of order/transaction/purchase. affiliation String Name of affiliate from which the order occurred. subtotal Number Order total after discounts but before deducting taxes and shipping. total Number Revenue with discounts and coupons added in. revenue Number Revenue excluding shipping and tax. shipping Number Cost of shipping for transaction. tax Number Total tax for transaction. discount Number Total discount for transaction. coupon String Name or serial number of coupon redeemed on the transaction-level. currency String Currency code for the transaction. value Number Total value of the product after quantity. creative String Label for creative asset of promotion being tracked.

​​ Event code examples

​​ Product viewed

zaraz . ecommerce ( 'Product Viewed' , { product_id : '999555321' , sku : '2671033' , category : 'T-shirts' , name : 'V-neck T-shirt' , brand : 'Cool Brand' , variant : 'White' , price : 14.99 , currency : 'usd' , value : 18.99 , } ) ;

​​ Product added

zaraz . ecommerce ( 'Product Added' , { product_id : '999555321' , sku : '2671033' , category : 'T-shirts' , name : 'V-neck T-shirt' , brand : 'Cool Brand' , variant : 'White' , price : 14.99 , currency : 'usd' , quantity : 1 , coupon : 'SUMMER-SALE' , position : 2 , } ) ;

​​ Order completed