Block Zaraz on specific pages or domains

You can use Cloudflare Page Rules to prevent Zaraz from loading on specific URLs of your website. This can be useful if you want to block Zaraz from loading on the admin URL of your website, for example.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account and website. Go to Rules. Click Create Page Rule. Create a URL pattern that matches the page/domain/subdomain you want to exclude Zaraz from loading on. Choose Disable Zaraz from the Then the settings are dropdown menu. Click Save and deploy.

Refer to Understanding and configuring Cloudflare Page Rules External link icon Open external link for more information about how Page Rules work.