Troubleshooting

If you are using Media Transformations to transform your video and you experience a failure, the response body contains an error message explaining the reason, as well as the Cf-Resized header containing err=code :

9401 — The required options are missing or are invalid. Refer to Options for supported arguments.

9402 — The video was too large or the origin server did not respond as expected. Refer to source video requirements for more information.

9404 — The video does not exist on the origin server or the URL used to transform the video is wrong. Verify the video exists and check the URL.

9406 & 9419 — The video URL is a non-HTTPS URL or the URL has spaces or unescaped Unicode. Check your URL and try again.

9407 — A lookup error occurred with the origin server's domain name. Check your DNS settings and try again.

9408 — The origin server returned an HTTP 4xx status code and may be denying access to the video. Confirm your video settings and try again.

9412 — The origin server returned a non-video, for example, an HTML page. This usually happens when an invalid URL is specified or server-side software has printed an error or presented a login page.

9504 — The origin server could not be contacted because the origin server may be down or overloaded. Try again later.

9509 — The origin server returned an HTTP 5xx status code. This is most likely a problem with the origin server-side software, not the transformation.

9517 & 9523 — Internal errors. Contact support if you encounter these errors.