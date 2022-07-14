Changelog

The Stream Player now displays a button to activate Picture-in-Picture mode, if the viewer’s web browser supports the Picture-in-Picture API External link icon Open external link .

​​ Creator ID property

During or after uploading a video to Stream, you can now specify a value for a new field, creator . This field can be used to identify the creator of the video content, linking the way you identify your users or creators to videos in your Stream account. For more, read the blog post External link icon Open external link

​​ Analytics panel in Stream Dashboard

The Stream Dashboard now has an analytics panel that shows the number of minutes of both live and recorded video delivered. This view can be filtered by Creator ID, Video ID, and Country. For more in-depth analytics data, refer to the bulk analytics documentation

​​ Custom letterbox color configuration option for Stream Player

The Stream Player can now be configured to use a custom letterbox color, displayed around the video (“letterboxing” or “pillarboxing”) when the video’s aspect ratio does not match the player’s aspect ratio. Refer to the documentation on configuring the Stream Player here.

​​ Faster video quality switching in Stream Player

When viewers manually change the resolution of video they want to receive in the Stream Player, this change now happens immediately, rather than once the existing resolution playback buffer has finished playing.

​​ Volume and playback controls accessible during playback of VAST Ads

When viewing ads in the VAST format External link icon Open external link in the Stream Player, viewers can now manually start and stop the video, or control the volume.

​​ DASH and HLS manifest URLs accessible in Stream Dashboard

If you choose to use a third-party player with Cloudflare Stream, you can now easily access HLS and DASH manifest URLs from within the Stream Dashboard. For more about using Stream with third-party players, read the docs here.

​​ Input health status in the Stream Dashboard

When a live input is connected, the Stream Dashboard now displays technical details about the connection, which can be used to debug configuration issues.

​​ Live viewer count in the Stream Player

The Stream Player now shows the total number of people currently watching a video live.

​​ Webhook notifications for live stream connections events

You can now configure Stream to send webhooks each time a live stream connects and disconnects. For more information, refer to the Webhooks documentation.

​​ Serverless Live Streaming

Stream now supports live video content! For more information, read the blog post External link icon Open external link and get started by reading the docs. …

​​ Thumbnail previews in Stream Player seek bar

The Stream Player now displays preview images when viewers hover their mouse over the seek bar, making it easier to skip to a specific part of a video.