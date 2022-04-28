Cloudflare Docs
Stream
Download live stream videos

You can enable downloads for live stream videos from the Cloudflare dashboard. Videos are available for download after they enter the Ready state.

  1. Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
  2. Click Stream > Live Inputs.
  3. Click a live input from the list to select it.
  4. Under Videos created by live input, locate your video and click to select it.
  5. Under Settings, select Enable MP4 Downloads.
  6. Click Save. You will see a progress bar as the video generates a download link.
  7. When the download link is ready, under Download URL, copy the URL and enter it in a browser to download the video.