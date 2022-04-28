Download live stream videos
You can enable downloads for live stream videos from the Cloudflare dashboard. Videos are available for download after they enter the Ready state.
- Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Click Stream > Live Inputs.
- Click a live input from the list to select it.
- Under Videos created by live input, locate your video and click to select it.
- Under Settings, select Enable MP4 Downloads.
- Click Save. You will see a progress bar as the video generates a download link.
- When the download link is ready, under Download URL, copy the URL and enter it in a browser to download the video.