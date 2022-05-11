Add custom ingest domains
With custom ingest domains, you can configure your RTMPS feeds to use an ingest URL that you specify instead of using
live.cloudflare.com.
- Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Click Stream > Live Inputs.
- Click the Settings button above the list. The Custom Input Domains page displays.
- Under Domain, add your domain and click Add domain.
- At your DNS provider, add a CNAME record that points to
live.cloudflare.com. If your DNS provider is Cloudflare, this step is done automatically.
Delete a custom domain
- From the Custom Input Domains page under Hostnames, locate the domain.
- Click the menu icon under Action. Click Delete.