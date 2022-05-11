Cloudflare Docs
Stream
Stream
Add custom ingest domains

With custom ingest domains, you can configure your RTMPS feeds to use an ingest URL that you specify instead of using live.cloudflare.com.

  1. Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
  2. Click Stream > Live Inputs.
  3. Click the Settings button above the list. The Custom Input Domains page displays.
  4. Under Domain, add your domain and click Add domain.
  5. At your DNS provider, add a CNAME record that points to live.cloudflare.com. If your DNS provider is Cloudflare, this step is done automatically.

Delete a custom domain

  1. From the Custom Input Domains page under Hostnames, locate the domain.
  2. Click the menu icon under Action. Click Delete.