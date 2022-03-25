Displaying thumbnails
Use Case 1: Generating a thumbnail on-the-fly
A thumbnail from your video can be generated using a special link where you specify the time from the video you’d like to get the thumbnail from.
https://videodelivery.net/5d5bc37ffcf54c9b82e996823bffbb81/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg?time=68s&height=270
Using the
poster query parameter in the embed URL, you can set a thumbnail to any time in your video. If signed URLs are required, you must use a signed URL instead of video IDs.
<iframe src="https://iframe.videodelivery.net/5d5bc37ffcf54c9b82e996823bffbb81?poster=https%3A%2F%2Fvideodelivery.net%2F5d5bc37ffcf54c9b82e996823bffbb81%2Fthumbnails%2Fthumbnail.jpg%3Ftime%3D68s%26height%3D270" style="border: none" height="720" width="1280" allow="accelerometer; gyroscope; autoplay; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture;" allowfullscreen="true"
></iframe>
Supported URL attributes are:
time(default
0s, configurable) time from the video e.g.
8m,
5m2s
height(default
640)
width(default
640)
fit(default
crop) to clarify what to do when requested height and width doesn’t match the original upload, which should be one of:
cropcut parts of the video that doesn’t fit in the given size
clippreserve the entire frame and decrease the size of the image within given size
scaledistort the image to fit the given size
fillpreserve the entire frame and fill the rest of the requested size with black background
Use Case 2: Setting the default thumbnail timestamp using the API
By default, the Stream Player sets the thumbnail to the first frame of the video.
You can change this default value by setting the “thumbnailTimestampPct” value using the API:
curl -X POST \-H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \-d '{"uid": "$VIDEOID", "thumbnailTimestampPct": <pct>}' \https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT/stream/$VIDEOID
thumbnailTimestampPct is a value between 0.0 (the first frame of the video) and 1.0 (the last frame of the video). This is particularly useful if you have videos of varying lengths. For example, you wanted the thumbnail to be the frame at the half way point of your videos, you can simply set the
thumbnailTimestampPct value to 0.5.
The example will yield a request:
curl -X POST \-H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \-d '{"uid": "$VIDEOID", "thumbnailTimestampPct": 0.5}' \https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT/stream/$VIDEOID
Use Case 3: Generating animated thumbnails
Stream supports animated GIFs as thumbnails. Views using animated thumbnails do not count in Stream views or watch time for billing or analytics.
Animated GIF thumbnails
https://videodelivery.net/5d5bc37ffcf54c9b82e996823bffbb81/thumbnails/thumbnail.gif?time=38s&height=200&duration=4s
Supported URL attributes for animated thumbnails are:
time(default
0s) time from the video e.g.
8m,
5m2s
height(default
640)
width(default
640)
fit(default
crop) to clarify what to do when requested height and width doesn’t match the original upload, which should be one of:
cropcut parts of the video that doesn’t fit in the given size
clippreserve the entire frame and decrease the size of the image within given size
scaledistort the image to fit the given size
fillpreserve the entire frame and fill the rest of the requested size with black background
duration(default
5s)
fps(default
8)