Upload video file
Basic Uploads (for small videos)
For files smaller than 200MB you can use simple form based uploads. This is an easy way to upload but does not support resumable uploading.
Make an HTTP request with content-type header set to
multipart/form-data and include the media as an input with the name set to
file.
cURL example
curl -X POST \-H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \-F file=@/Users/kyle/Desktop/video.mp4 \https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT/stream
Resumable uploads with tus (for large files)
What is tus?
tus is a protocol based on HTTP for resumable file uploads. Resumable means that an upload can be interrupted at any moment and can be resumed without re-uploading the previous data again. An interruption may happen willingly, if the user wants to pause, or by accident in case of an network issue or server outage.
tus protocol is the recommended method for uploading large files to Cloudflare Stream from a computer. Popular programming languages have tus client implementations.
Specifying upload options
The tus protocol allows you to add optional parameters in the
Upload-Metadata header.
Supported options in “Upload-Metadata”
Setting arbitrary metadata values in the
Upload-Metadata header sets values the meta key in Stream API.
name
- Setting this key will set
meta.namein the API and display the value as the name of the video in the dashboard.
- Setting this key will set
requiresignedurls
- If this key is present, the video playback for this video will be required to use signed urls after upload.
allowedorigins
- An array of strings listing origins allowed to display the video. This will set the allowed origins setting for the video.
thumbnailtimestamppct
- Specify the default thumbnail timestamp percentage . Note that percentage is a floating point value between 0.0 and 1.0.
watermark
- The watermark profile UID.
Getting the video ID when using TUS
When an initial TUS request is made, Stream responds with a URL in the location header. While this URL may contain the video ID, it is not recommend to parse this URL to get the ID.
Instead, the
stream-media-id HTTP header in the response should be used to retrieve the video ID.
For example, a request made to
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT/stream with the TUS protocol, the response will contain a HTTP header like this:
stream-media-id: cab807e0c477d01baq20f66c3d1dfc26cf
Command-line example
You will also need to download a tus client. This tutorial will use the tus Python client, available through pip, Python’s package manager.
pip install -U tus.py
tus-upload --chunk-size 52428800 --header Authorization "Bearer $TOKEN" $PATH_TO_VIDEO https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT/stream
In the beginning of the response from tus, you’ll see the endpoint for getting information about your newly uploaded video.
INFO Creating file endpointINFO Created: https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/d467d4f0fcbcd9791b613bc3a9599cdc/stream/dd5d531a12de0c724bd1275a3b2bc9c6...
Golang Example
To get started, import a tus client. You can use the go-tus by eventials to upload from your Go applications.
package main
import ( "net/http" "os"
tus "github.com/eventials/go-tus"
)
func main() { accountID := "ACCOUNT ID"
f, err := os.Open("videofile.mp4")
if err != nil { panic(err) }
defer f.Close()
headers := make(http.Header) headers.Add("Authorization", "Bearer $TOKEN")
config := &tus.Config{ ChunkSize: 50 * 1024 * 1024, // Required a minimum chunk size of 5MB, here we use 50MB. Resume: false, OverridePatchMethod: false, Store: nil, Header: headers, HttpClient: nil, }
client, _ := tus.NewClient("https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/"+ accountID +"/stream", config)
upload, _ := tus.NewUploadFromFile(f)
uploader, _ := client.CreateUpload(upload)
uploader.Upload()
}
You can also get the progress of the upload if you’re running the upload in a goroutine.
// returns the progress percentage.upload.Progress()
// returns whether or not the upload is complete.upload.Finished()
Please see go-tus on GitHub for functionality such as resuming uploads and getting more details about the progress of the upload.
Node.js Example
Install tus-js-clientnpm install tus-js-client
Set up an index.js and configure:
- API endpoint with your Cloudflare Account ID
- Request headers to include a API tokenvar fs = require('fs');var tus = require('tus-js-client');// specify location of file you'd like to upload belowvar path = __dirname + '/test.mp4';var file = fs.createReadStream(path);var size = fs.statSync(path).size;var mediaId = '';var options = {endpoint: 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT ID}/stream',headers: {Authorization: 'Bearer $TOKEN',},chunkSize: 50 * 1024 * 1024, // Required a minimum chunk size of 5MB, here we use 50MB.resume: true,metadata: {filename: 'test.mp4',filetype: 'video/mp4',defaulttimestamppct: 0.5,watermark: '$WATERMARKUID',},uploadSize: size,onError: function (error) {throw error;},onProgress: function (bytesUploaded, bytesTotal) {var percentage = ((bytesUploaded / bytesTotal) * 100).toFixed(2);console.log(bytesUploaded, bytesTotal, percentage + '%');},onSuccess: function () {console.log('Upload finished');},onAfterResponse: function (req, res) {return new Promise(resolve => {var mediaIdHeader = res.getHeader('stream-media-id');if (mediaIdHeader) {mediaId = mediaIdHeader;}resolve();});},};var upload = new tus.Upload(file, options);upload.start();