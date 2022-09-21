Record and replay live streams
Live streams are automatically recorded, and available instantly once a live stream ends. To get a list of recordings for a given input ID, make a
GET request to
/live_inputs/<UID>/videos and filter for videos where
state is set to
ready:
Request
curl -X GET \
-H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \https://dash.cloudflare.com/api/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/stream/live_inputs/<LIVE_INPUT_UID>/videos
Response
{ "result": [... { "uid": "6b6972f427f51793099c6b427783398e", "thumbnail": "https://customer-m033z5x00ks6nunl.cloudflarestream.com/6b6972f427f51793099c6b427783398e/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg", "thumbnailTimestampPct": 0, "readyToStream": true, "status": { "state": "ready", "pctComplete": "100.000000", "errorReasonCode": "", "errorReasonText": "" }, "meta": { "name": "Stream Live Test 22 Sep 21 22:12 UTC" }, "created": "2021-09-22T22:12:53.587306Z", "modified": "2021-09-23T00:14:05.591333Z", "size": 0, "preview": "https://customer-m033z5x00ks6nunl.cloudflarestream.com/6b6972f427f51793099c6b427783398e/watch", "allowedOrigins": [], "requireSignedURLs": false, "uploaded": "2021-09-22T22:12:53.587288Z", "uploadExpiry": null, "maxSizeBytes": null, "maxDurationSeconds": null, "duration": 7272, "input": { "width": 640, "height": 360 }, "playback": { "hls": "https://customer-m033z5x00ks6nunl.cloudflarestream.com/6b6972f427f51793099c6b427783398e/manifest/video.m3u8", "dash": "https://customer-m033z5x00ks6nunl.cloudflarestream.com/6b6972f427f51793099c6b427783398e/manifest/video.mpd" }, "watermark": null, "liveInput": "34036a0695ab5237ce757ac53fd158a2" } ], "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}