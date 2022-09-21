Record and replay live streams

Live streams are automatically recorded, and available instantly once a live stream ends. To get a list of recordings for a given input ID, make a GET request to /live_inputs/<UID>/videos External link icon Open external link and filter for videos where state is set to ready :

Request curl -X GET \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ https://dash.cloudflare.com/api/v4/accounts/ < ACCOUNT_ID > /stream/live_inputs/ < LIVE_INPUT_UID > /videos