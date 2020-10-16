Upload via link

If you have videos stored in a cloud storage bucket, you can simply pass a HTTP link for the file. Stream will fetch the file and make it available for streaming.

By using webhooks you can receive a notification when the video is ready to be played or if it errors.

​​ Step 1: Make an API call with the link

Make a HTTP request to the Stream API with the URL of the video.

curl \ -X POST \ -d '{"url":"https://storage.googleapis.com/zaid-test/Watermarks%20Demo/cf-ad-original.mp4","meta":{"name":"My First Stream Video"}}' \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN " \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT /stream/copy

{ "result" : { "uid" : "4544715edbe00808d89aec0a3a765c40" , "thumbnail" : "https://videodelivery.net/4544715edbe00808d89aec0a3a765c40/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg" , "thumbnailTimestampPct" : 0 , "readyToStream" : false , "status" : { "state" : "downloading" } , "meta" : { "downloaded-from" : "https://storage.googleapis.com/zaid-test/Watermarks%20Demo/cf-ad-original.mp4" , "name" : "My First Stream Video" } , "created" : "2020-10-16T20:20:17.872170843Z" , "modified" : "2020-10-16T20:20:17.872170843Z" , "size" : 9032701 , "preview" : "https://watch.cloudflarestream.com/4544715edbe00808d89aec0a3a765c40" , "allowedOrigins" : [ ] , "requireSignedURLs" : false , "uploaded" : "2020-10-16T20:20:17.872170843Z" , "uploadExpiry" : null , "maxSizeBytes" : 0 , "maxDurationSeconds" : 0 , "duration" : -1 , "input" : { "width" : -1 , "height" : -1 } , "playback" : { "hls" : "https://videodelivery.net/4544715edbe00808d89aec0a3a765c40/manifest/video.m3u8" , "dash" : "https://videodelivery.net/4544715edbe00808d89aec0a3a765c40/manifest/video.mpd" } , "watermark" : null } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​​ Step 2: Poll the API or wait for a webhook

Because Stream must download and encode the video, the video might not be available for a few seconds to a few minutes depending on the length of your video. You should poll the Stream API until readyToStream is true , or use webhooks to be notified when a video is ready for streaming.

​​ Step 3: View the video

The uid of the video can be used refer to the video after uploading and can be used to play it using the Stream video player .