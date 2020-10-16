Upload via link
If you have videos stored in a cloud storage bucket, you can simply pass a HTTP link for the file. Stream will fetch the file and make it available for streaming.
By using webhooks you can receive a notification when the video is ready to be played or if it errors.
Step 1: Make an API call with the link
Make a HTTP request to the Stream API with the URL of the video.
curl \-X POST \-d '{"url":"https://storage.googleapis.com/zaid-test/Watermarks%20Demo/cf-ad-original.mp4","meta":{"name":"My First Stream Video"}}' \-H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT/stream/copy
{ "result": { "uid": "4544715edbe00808d89aec0a3a765c40", "thumbnail": "https://videodelivery.net/4544715edbe00808d89aec0a3a765c40/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg", "thumbnailTimestampPct": 0, "readyToStream": false, "status": { "state": "downloading" }, "meta": { "downloaded-from": "https://storage.googleapis.com/zaid-test/Watermarks%20Demo/cf-ad-original.mp4", "name": "My First Stream Video" }, "created": "2020-10-16T20:20:17.872170843Z", "modified": "2020-10-16T20:20:17.872170843Z", "size": 9032701, "preview": "https://watch.cloudflarestream.com/4544715edbe00808d89aec0a3a765c40", "allowedOrigins": [], "requireSignedURLs": false, "uploaded": "2020-10-16T20:20:17.872170843Z", "uploadExpiry": null, "maxSizeBytes": 0, "maxDurationSeconds": 0, "duration": -1, "input": { "width": -1, "height": -1 }, "playback": { "hls": "https://videodelivery.net/4544715edbe00808d89aec0a3a765c40/manifest/video.m3u8", "dash": "https://videodelivery.net/4544715edbe00808d89aec0a3a765c40/manifest/video.mpd" }, "watermark": null }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}
Step 2: Poll the API or wait for a webhook
Because Stream must download and encode the video, the video might not be available for a few seconds to a few minutes depending on the length of your video. You should poll the Stream API until
readyToStream is
true, or use webhooks to be notified when a video is ready for streaming.
Step 3: View the video
The
uid of the video can be used refer to the video after uploading and can be used to play it using the Stream video player
.
If you’re using your own player or rendering the video in a mobile app, view information on using your own player .