Cloudflare docs logomark
Cloudflare
Docs
Stream
Navigation menu icon
Open external link
Cloudflare docs logomark
Cloudflare
Docs
Stream
Dropdown icon
Stream menu
Cloudflare homepage
Overview
Expand: Upload videos
Upload videos
Ways to upload
Upload via link
Upload video file
Direct creator uploads
Adding captions
Applying watermarks
Using webhooks
Searching over videos
Expand: Viewing videos
Viewing videos
Using the Stream player
Using the player API
Using own player
Securing your Stream
Displaying thumbnails
Download videos
Expand: Stream Live
Stream Live
Start a live stream
Watch live streams
Simulcasting
Getting Live Webhooks
Expand: Getting analytics
Getting analytics
Fetching per-video analytics
Fetching bulk analytics
FAQ
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
Give Feedback
GitHub icon
Visit Stream on GitHub
Light theme icon (depiction of a sun)
Dark theme icon (depiction of a moon)
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
Getting analytics
Fetching per-video analytics
Fetching bulk analytics