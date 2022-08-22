Stream Player API

For further control and customization, we provide an additional Javascript SDK that you can use to control video playback and listen for media events.

To use this SDK, add an additional <script> tag to your website:

< iframe src = " https://customer-<CODE>.cloudflarestream.com/<VIDEO_UID>/iframe " style = " border : none " height = " 720 " width = " 1280 " allow = " accelerometer; gyroscope; autoplay; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; " allowfullscreen = " true " id = " stream-player " > </ iframe > < script src = " https://embed.cloudflarestream.com/embed/sdk.latest.js " > </ script > < script > const player = Stream ( document . getElementById ( 'stream-player' ) ) ; player . addEventListener ( 'play' , ( ) => { console . log ( 'playing!' ) ; } ) ; player . play ( ) . catch ( ( ) => { console . log ( 'playback failed, muting to try again' ) ; player . muted = true ; player . play ( ) ; } ) ; </ script >

play() Promise Start video playback.

pause() null Pause video playback.



autoplay boolean Sets or returns whether the autoplay attribute was set, allowing video playback to start upon load. Some browsers prevent videos with audio from playing automatically. You may add the mute attribute to allow your videos to autoplay. For more information, review the iOS video policies External link icon Open external link

. buffered TimeRanges An object conforming to the TimeRanges interface. This object is normalized, which means that ranges are ordered, don’t overlap, aren’t empty, and don’t touch (adjacent ranges are folded into one bigger range).

controls boolean Sets or returns whether the video should display controls (like play/pause etc.)

currentTime integer Returns the current playback time in seconds. Setting this value seeks the video to a new time.

defaultTextTrack Will initialize the player with the specified language code’s text track enabled. The value should be the BCP-47 language code that was used to upload the text track. If the specified language code has no captions available, the player will behave as though no language code had been provided. This will only work once during initialization. Beyond that point the user has full control over their text track settings.

duration integer Returns the duration of the video in seconds.

ended boolean Returns whether the video has ended.

letterboxColor string Any valid CSS color value External link icon Open external link provided will be applied to the letterboxing/pillarboxing of the player’s UI. This can be set to transparent to avoid letterboxing/pillarboxing when not in fullscreen mode.

loop boolean Sets or returns whether the video should start over when it reaches the end

muted boolean Sets or returns whether the audio should be played with the video

paused boolean Returns whether the video is paused

played TimeRanges An object conforming to the TimeRanges interface. This object is normalized, which means that ranges are ordered, don’t overlap, aren’t empty, and don’t touch (adjacent ranges are folded into one bigger range).

preload boolean Sets or returns whether the video should be preloaded upon element load. The <video> element does not force the browser to follow the value of this attribute; it is a mere hint. Even though the preload="none" option is a valid HTML5 attribute, Stream player will always load some metadata to initialize the player. The amount of data loaded in this case is negligible.

primaryColor string Any valid CSS color value External link icon Open external link provided will be applied to certain elements of the player’s UI.

volume float Sets or returns volume from 0.0 (silent) to 1.0 (maximum value)



​​ Standard Video Element Events

We support most of the standardized media element events External link icon Open external link .

abort Sent when playback is aborted; for example, if the media is playing and is restarted from the beginning, this event is sent.

canplay Sent when enough data is available that the media can be played, at least for a couple of frames.

canplaythrough Sent when the entire media can be played without interruption, assuming the download rate remains at least at the current level. It will also be fired when playback is toggled between paused and playing. Note: Manually setting the currentTime will eventually fire a canplaythrough event in firefox. Other browsers might not fire this event.

durationchange The metadata has loaded or changed, indicating a change in duration of the media. This is sent, for example, when the media has loaded enough that the duration is known.

ended Sent when playback completes.

error Sent when an error occurs. (e.g. the video has not finished encoding yet, or the video fails to load due to an incorrect signed URL)

loadeddata The first frame of the media has finished loading.

loadedmetadata The media’s metadata has finished loading; all attributes now contain as much useful information as they’re going to.

loadstart Sent when loading of the media begins.

pause Sent when the playback state is changed to paused (paused property is true).

play Sent when the playback state is no longer paused, as a result of the play method, or the autoplay attribute.

playing Sent when the media has enough data to start playing, after the play event, but also when recovering from being stalled, when looping media restarts, and after seeked, if it was playing before seeking.

progress Sent periodically to inform interested parties of progress downloading the media. Information about the current amount of the media that has been downloaded is available in the media element’s buffered attribute.

ratechange Sent when the playback speed changes.

seeked Sent when a seek operation completes.

seeking Sent when a seek operation begins.

stalled Sent when the user agent is trying to fetch media data, but data is unexpectedly not forthcoming.

suspend Sent when loading of the media is suspended; this may happen either because the download has completed or because it has been paused for any other reason.

timeupdate The time indicated by the element’s currentTime attribute has changed.

volumechange Sent when the audio volume changes (both when the volume is set and when the muted attribute is changed).

waiting Sent when the requested operation (such as playback) is delayed pending the completion of another operation (such as a seek).



Non-standard events are prefixed with stream- to distinguish them from standard events.