Using the Stream player

The Stream player can be placed on a web page in an iframe element with the video UID (or signed token ) replacing $VIDEOID in the example below.

< iframe src = " https://iframe.videodelivery.net/$VIDEOID " style = " border : none " height = " 720 " width = " 1280 " allow = " accelerometer; gyroscope; autoplay; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; " allowfullscreen = " true " > </ iframe >

Stream player is also available as a React External link icon Open external link or Angular External link icon Open external link components

​​ Player Size

​​ Fixed Dimensions

Changing the height and width attributes on the iframe will change the pixel value dimensions of the iframe displayed on the host page.

< iframe src = " https://iframe.videodelivery.net/$VIDEOID " style = " border : none " height = " 400 " width = " 400 " allow = " accelerometer; gyroscope; autoplay; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; " allowfullscreen = " true " > </ iframe >

To make an iframe responsive, it needs styles to enforce an aspect ratio by setting the iframe to position: absolute; and having it fill a container that uses a calculated padding-top percentage.

< div style = " position : relative ; padding-top : 56.25% " > < iframe src = " https://iframe.videodelivery.net/$VIDEOID " style = " border : none ; position : absolute ; top : 0 ; height : 100% ; width : 100% " allow = " accelerometer; gyroscope; autoplay; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; " allowfullscreen = " true " > </ iframe > </ div >

​​ Basic Options

Player options are configured with querystring parameters in the iframe’s src attribute. For example:

https://iframe.videodelivery.net/$VIDEOID?autoplay=true&muted=true

autoplay If the autoplay flag is included as a querystring parameter, the player will attempt to autoplay the video. If you don’t want the video to autoplay, don’t include the autoplay flag at all (instead of setting it to autoplay=false .) Note that mobile browsers generally do not support this attribute, the user must tap the screen to begin video playback. Please consider mobile users or users with Internet usage limits as some users don’t have unlimited Internet access before using this attribute. Some browsers now prevent videos with audio from playing automatically. You may set muted to true to allow your videos to autoplay. For more information, go here External link icon Open external link

. controls Shows video controls such as buttons for play/pause, volume controls.

defaultTextTrack Will initialize the player with the specified language code’s text track enabled. The value should be the BCP-47 language code that was used to upload the text track . If the specified language code has no captions available, the player will behave as though no language code had been provided. This will only work once during initialization. Beyond that point the user has full control over their text track settings.

letterboxColor Any valid CSS color value External link icon Open external link provided will be applied to the letterboxing/pillarboxing of the player’s UI. This can be set to transparent to avoid letterboxing/pillarboxing when not in fullscreen mode. Note: Like all query string parameters, this value must be URI encoded. For example, the color value hsl(120 80% 95%) can be encoded using JavaScript’s encodeURIComponent() function to hsl(120%2080%25%2095%25) .

loop If enabled the player will automatically seek back to the start upon reaching the end of the video.

muted If set, the audio will be initially silenced.

preload This enumerated option is intended to provide a hint to the browser about what the author thinks will lead to the best user experience. You may specify the value preload="auto" to preload the beginning of the video. Not including the option or using preload="metadata" will just load the metadata needed to start video playback when requested. The <video> element does not force the browser to follow the value of this option; it is a mere hint. Even though the preload="none" option is a valid HTML5 option, Stream player will always load some metadata to initialize the player. The amount of data loaded in this case is negligible.

poster A URL for an image to be shown before the video is started or while the video is downloading. If this attribute isn’t specified, a thumbnail image of the video is shown. Note: Like all query string parameters, this value must be URI encoded. For example, the thumbnail at https://videodelivery.net/5d5bc37ffcf54c9b82e996823bffbb81/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg?time=68s&height=270 can be encoded using JavaScript’s encodeURIComponent() function to https%3A%2F%2Fvideodelivery.net%2F5d5bc37ffcf54c9b82e996823bffbb81%2Fthumbnails%2Fthumbnail.jpg%3Ftime%3D68s%26height%3D270 .

primaryColor Any valid CSS color value External link icon Open external link provided will be applied to certain elements of the player’s UI. Note: Like all query string parameters, this value must be URI encoded. For example, the color value hsl(120 80% 95%) can be encoded using JavaScript’s encodeURIComponent() function to hsl(120%2080%25%2095%25) .

src The video id from the video you’ve uploaded to Cloudflare Stream should be included here.

startTime A timestamp that specifies the time when playback begins. If a plain number is used such as ?startTime=123 , it will be interpreted as 123 seconds. More human readable timestamps can also be used, such as ?startTime=1h12m27s for 1 hour, 12 minutes, and 27 seconds .

ad-url The Stream Player supports VAST Tags to insert ads such as prerolls. If you have a VAST tag URI, you can pass it to the Stream Player by setting the ad-url parameter. The URI must be encoded using a function like JavaScript’s encodeURIComponent() .



​​ Debug Info