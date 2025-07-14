This page describes the settings available in Security > Settings for a given domain.

Security modules

Web application exploits module

In the Web application exploits security module you can manage the following settings:

Refer to each linked page for details.

Note The web application exploits module includes features and settings from the Cloudflare WAF in the previous dashboard navigation structure.

DDoS attacks module

The DDoS protection security module shows the multiple mitigation services against DDoS attacks provided by Cloudflare.

You can create rules to override DDoS attack protection tools. DDoS attack protection overrides are only available to Enterprise customers with the Advanced DDoS Protection subscription.

To learn more about DDoS protection overrides, refer to the following resources:

Note You define overrides for the Network-layer DDoS attack protection managed ruleset at the account level in Account Home > L3/4 DDoS > Network-layer DDoS Protection.

Additionally, you can manage the following settings:

Bot traffic module

In the Bot traffic security module you can manage the following settings:

Note The bot traffic module includes features and settings from Bots in the previous dashboard navigation structure.

API abuse module

In the API abuse security module you can manage the following settings:

Note The API abuse module includes features and settings from API Shield in the previous dashboard navigation structure.

Client-side abuse module

In the Client-side abuse security module you can manage the following settings:

Note The client-side abuse module includes features and settings from Page Shield in the previous dashboard navigation structure.

All settings

The following table links to additional information about each available setting: