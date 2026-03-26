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Configure an alert

To configure an alert:

  1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Notifications page.

    Go to Notifications

  2. Choose Add and then select Client-side security (formerly Page Shield) in the Product dropdown.

  3. Select an alert type.

  4. Enter the notification name and description.

  5. (Optional) If you are an Enterprise customer with a paid add-on, you can define the zones for which you want to filter alerts in Rules of these zones. This option requires that you define content security rules in the selected zones.

  6. Select one or more notification destinations (notification email, webhooks, and connected notification services).

  7. Select Create.

Manage alerts

To edit, delete, or disable an alert, go to the Notifications page.

Go to Notifications