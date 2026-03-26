Configure an alert
To configure an alert:
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Notifications page.Go to Notifications
-
Choose Add and then select Client-side security (formerly Page Shield) in the Product dropdown.
-
Select an alert type.
-
Enter the notification name and description.
-
(Optional) If you are an Enterprise customer with a paid add-on, you can define the zones for which you want to filter alerts in Rules of these zones. This option requires that you define content security rules in the selected zones.
-
Select one or more notification destinations (notification email, webhooks, and connected notification services).
-
Select Create.
To edit, delete, or disable an alert, go to the Notifications page.Go to Notifications