Security rules perform security-related actions on incoming requests that match specified filters. Rules are evaluated and executed in order, from first to last.

Security rules are available in the new security dashboard in Security > Security rules.

Security rules

The Security rules tab includes a list of different types of rules configured in your domain / zone to protect your applications and resources.

To create a security rule:

DDoS protection

The DDoS Protection tab shows the multiple DDoS mitigation services provided by Cloudflare. You can create rules to override these mitigation tools. DDoS attack protection overrides are only available to Enterprise customers with the Advanced DDoS Protection subscription.

To learn more about DDoS protection overrides, refer to the following resources: