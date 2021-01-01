Create a load balancer

A load balancer distributes traffic among origin pools according to pool health and its steering policy. Each load balancer is identified by its DNS hostname ( lb.example.com , www.example.com , etc.).

For more details about load balancers, refer to Load balancers.

​ Via the dashboard

Go to Traffic > Load Balancing. Click Create Load Balancer. On the Hostname page: Enter a Hostname , which is the DNS name at which the load balancer is available. For more details on record priority, refer to DNS records for load balancing .

, which is the DNS name at which the load balancer is available. For more details on record priority, refer to . Toggle the orange cloud icon to update the proxy mode , which affects how traffic is routed and which IP addresses are advertised.

, which affects how traffic is routed and which IP addresses are advertised. If you want session-based load balancing , toggle the Session Affinity switch. Click Next. On the Add an Origin Pool page: Select one or more existing pools or create a new pool .

. If you are going to set traffic steering to Off , re-order the pools in your load balancer to adjust the fallback order.

to , re-order the pools in your load balancer to adjust the fallback order. If needed, update the Fallback Pool . Click Next. On the Monitors page: Review the monitors attached to your pools.

If needed, you can attach an existing monitor or create a new monitor . Click Next. On the Traffic Steering page, choose an option for Traffic steering. Click Next. On the Custom Rules page, select an existing rule or create a new rule. Click Next. On the Review page: Review your configuration and make any changes.

Choose whether to Save as Draft or Save and Deploy.

​ Via the API

For a full list of properties, refer to Create Load Balancer External link icon Open external link. If you need help with API authentication, refer to Cloudflare API Quickstart External link icon Open external link.

Since load balancers only exist on a zone — and not an account — you may need to get the zone id with the List Zones External link icon Open external link command.

Request curl -X POST \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/:zone_id/load-balancers" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d ' { "description" : "Load Balancer for lb.example.com" , "name" : "lb.example.com" , "enabled" : true , "ttl" : 30 , "fallback_pool" : "17b5962d775c646f3f9725cbc7a53df4" , "default_pools" : [ "17b5962d775c646f3f9725cbc7a53df4" , "9290f38c5d07c2e2f4df57b1f61d4196" , "00920f38ce07c2e2f4df50b1f61d4194" ] , "proxied" : true , "steering_policy" : "dynamic_latency" , "session_affinity" : "cookie" , "session_affinity_attributes" : { "samesite" : "Auto" , "secure" : "Auto" , "drain_duration" : 100 } , "session_affinity_ttl" : 5000 , } '

The response contains the complete definition of the new load balancer.

Response { "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] , "result" : { "id" : "699d98642c564d2e855e9661899b7252" , "created_on" : "2021-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z" , "modified_on" : "2021-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z" , "description" : "Load Balancer for lb.example.com" , "name" : "lb.example.com" , "enabled" : true , "ttl" : 30 , "fallback_pool" : "17b5962d775c646f3f9725cbc7a53df4" , "default_pools" : [ "17b5962d775c646f3f9725cbc7a53df4" , "9290f38c5d07c2e2f4df57b1f61d4196" , "00920f38ce07c2e2f4df50b1f61d4194" ] , "proxied" : true , "steering_policy" : "dynamic_latency" , "session_affinity" : "cookie" , "session_affinity_attributes" : { "samesite" : "Auto" , "secure" : "Auto" , "drain_duration" : 100 } , "session_affinity_ttl" : 5000 , } }

​ Sharing your load balancer with other sites

You can share your load balancer with other sites in your account by creating a canonical name (CNAME) record External link icon Open external link. This is useful for sharing configurations with multiple other domains so you do not have to create new load balancers for each site.