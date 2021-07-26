Create a Cloudflare load balancer in the dashboard

This tutorial provides a general overview of how to create a load balancer, origin pools, and monitors. For guidance on more advanced setups (active-active, active-passive), see Load balancer configurations.

Multiple servers , either physical or cloud-based

, either physical or cloud-based Access to Load Balancing , available as an add-on for any type of account

, available as an add-on for any type of account Load balancer hostname : The hostname for which the Cloudflare Load Balancer will manage traffic. The default hostname is the root hostname.

: The hostname for which the Cloudflare Load Balancer will manage traffic. The default hostname is the root hostname. Location: This walkthrough configures only a single geographic region.

​ 1. Create a load balancer

Log in to your Cloudflare account and select a domain. Go to Traffic > Load Balancing. Select Create a Load Balancer. In the Hostname page, enter a hostname (the DNS name at which the load balancer is available). Note The orange cloud icon to the right of the hostname indicates that the load balancer will run in proxy mode. In proxy mode, Cloudflare announces Cloudflare IP addresses externally, but masks origin server IP addresses for security. See Proxy Modes for more detail. To enable session affinity, toggle the Session Affinity switch. Select Next.

​ 2. Create and add origin pools

For more on pool configurations (active-active, active-passive), see Load balancer configurations.

On the Add an Origin Pool page, select Create an origin pool. Enter the following information for each origin: A name (must be unique)

The origin server address

A Weight

A hostname by selecting Add host header (optional) On the origin pool, update the following information: Health Threshold : Number of healthy origins for the pool as a whole to be considered Healthy and receive traffic based on pool order in a load balancer

: Number of healthy origins for the pool as a whole to be considered Healthy and receive traffic based on pool order in a load balancer Notifications: If you do or do not want to receive notifications when the pool's status changes When finished, select Save. Create additional pools as needed by repeating the previous steps. If you need to re-order pools in your load balancer, select the arrows in the Order column. Update the Fallback Pool, if needed. Select Next.

​ 3. Create, attach, and configure monitors

Create monitors to run health checks that track the status of your origin servers.

​ A. Create a monitor to attach to an origin pool

On a pool, select Attach monitor. Select Create a Monitor. Add the following information: Type : The protocol to use for health checks (HTTP, HTTPS, or TCP)

Path : The endpoint path to run health checks against

Port: The destination port for health checks For additional settings, select Advanced health check settings: Simulate Zone : Pushes a request from Cloudflare Health Monitors through the Cloudflare stack as if it were a real visitor request to help analyze behavior or validate a configuration Ensures health checks are compatible with features like authenticated origin pulls External link icon Open external link and Argo Smart Routing External link icon Open external link

: Select Save.

Field Value Type HTTP Path / Port 80 Interval 60 Method GET Timeout 5 seconds Retries 2 Expected Code(s) 200 An example monitor might be:

​ B. Configure the monitor

To configure the monitor, enter the following information: Health Threshold: Defines the number of healthy origin servers required to consider the pool healthy. When the number of healthy origin servers drops below this threshold, the pool will be marked unhealthy.

Health Check Regions: Specifies geographic regions from which Cloudflare should send health check requests.

Notification E-mail: Contains email addresses that receive notifications (individual, mailing list address, PagerDuty address). Select Save. The status of your health check will be unknown until the results of the first check are available.

Note Cloudflare checks health status every 60 seconds.

​ 4. Configure Traffic Steering

Choose an option for Traffic steering.

Select Next to continue.

​ 5. Create custom Load Balancing rules

Customize the behavior of load balancer using load balancing rules. For example, select an origin pool based on the URI path of an HTTP request.

For a walkthrough, see Create Load Balancing rules.

​ 6. Review your load balancer configuration

Before creating your load balancer, check the Review Summary and make changes as needed.

Then, choose how you want to save your changes:

Save and Deploy commits the configuration and immediately starts your load balancer

commits the configuration and immediately starts your load balancer Save as Draft commits your configuration without starting the load balancer

​ 7. Share your load balancer with other sites (optional)

You can share your load balancer with other sites in your account by creating a canonical name (CNAME) record in the Cloudflare DNS app. This is useful for sharing configurations with multiple other domains, and you do not have to create new load balancers for each site.

For more, see Configuring a CNAME setup External link icon Open external link.

You can also configure separate load balancers for each domain and reuse monitors and pools. This is especially useful for changing the failover order for different domains, such as when your example.co.uk server has a different failover priority from example.com or example.com.au.

​ Deleting load balancers, pools, and monitors

To delete a load balancer, select Delete on the associated balancer.

However, deleting a Load Balancer does not delete associated pools and monitors. To delete pools and monitors in the Cloudflare dashboard, use the Manage Pools and Manage Monitors buttons within the Traffic app, in the Load Balancing tab.