Troubleshoot and debug
Troubleshoot and debug errors commonly associated with connecting to a database with Hyperdrive.
Connection errors
When creating a new Hyperdrive configuration, or updating the connection parameters associated with an existing configuration, Hyperdrive performs a test connection to your database in the background before creating or updating the configuration.
Hyperdrive will also issue an empty test query, a
; in PostgreSQL, to validate that it can pass queries to your database.
|Error Code
|Details
|Recommended fixes
|2008
|Bad hostname.
|Hyperdrive could not resolve the database hostname. Confirm it exists in public DNS.
|2009
|The hostname does not resolve to a public IP address, or the IP address is not a public address.
|Hyperdrive can only connect ot public IP addresses. Private IP addresses, like
10.1.5.0 or
192.168.2.1, are not currently supported.
|2010
|Cannot connect to the host:port.
|Hyperdrive could not route to the hostname: ensure it has a public DNS record that resolves to a public IP address. Check that the hostname is not mispelled.
|2011
|Connection refused.
|A network firewall or access control list (ACL) is likely rejecting requests from Hyperdrive. Ensure you’ve allowed connections from the public Internet.
|2012
|TLS (SSL) not supported by the database.
|Hyperdrive requires TLS (SSL) to connect. Configure TLS on your database.
|2013
|Invalid database credentials.
|Ensure your username is correct (and exists), and the password is correct (case-sensitive).
|2014
|The specified database name does not exist.
|Check that the database (not table) name you provided exists on the database you are asking Hyperdrive to connect to.
|2015
|Generic error.
|Hyperdrive failed to connect and could not determine a reason. Please open a support ticket so Cloudflare can investigate.
|2016
|Test query failed.
|Confirm that the user Hyperdrive is connecting as has permissions to issue read and write queries to the given database.