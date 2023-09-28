Query caching

Hyperdrive automatically caches the most popular queries executed against your database, reducing the need to go back to your database (incurring latency & database load) for every query.

​​ What does Hyperdrive cache?

Because Hyperdrive understands database protocols, it can understand whether a query is mutating (writes to the database) or non-mutating (read-only), allowing it to safely cache read queries (only).

Note that Hyperdrive does not just attempt to determine the difference between a SELECT and an INSERT , but parses the database wire-protocol and uses it to concretely determine whether a query is read-only (non-mutating) or not

For example, a read query that populates the front page of a news site would be cached:



SELECT * FROM articles WHERE published_date = CURRENT_DATE ( ) ORDER BY CURRENT_DATE ( ) DESC LIMIT 50

Mutating queries, including INSERT , UPSERT , or CREATE TABLE are not cached:



INSERT INTO users ( id , name , email ) VALUES ( 555 , 'Matt' , [email protected]' ) ;

​​ Default cache settings

Hyperdrive will support configuring both the max_age and stale_while_revalidate values in the near future.

The default caching behaviour for Hyperdrive is defined below:

max_age = 60 seconds (1 minute)

= 60 seconds (1 minute) stale_while_revalidate = 15 seconds

The max_age setting determines the maximum lifetime a query response will be served from cache. Cached responses may be evicted from the cache prior to this time if they are rarely used.

The stale_while_revalidate setting allows Hyperdrive to continue serving stale cache results for an additional period of time while it is revalidating the cache. In most cases, revalidation should happen very quickly.

You can set a maximum max_age of 1 hour.

​​ Disable caching

You can disable caching on a per-Hyperdrive basis using the wrangler CLI or the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link .

For example:



$ wrangler hyperdrive update my-hyperdrive --disable-caching

You can also configure multiple Hyperdrive connections from a single application: one that enables caching for popular queries, and a second where you do not want to cache queries, but still benefit from Hyperdrive’s latency benefits and connection pooling.

For example, using the Postgres.js driver:



const client = new Client ( { connectionString : env . HYPERDRIVE . connectionString , } ) ; const noCachingClient = new Client ( { connectionString : env . HYPERDRIVE_CACHE_DISABLED . connectionString , } ) ;