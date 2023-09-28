Query caching
Hyperdrive automatically caches the most popular queries executed against your database, reducing the need to go back to your database (incurring latency & database load) for every query.
What does Hyperdrive cache?
Because Hyperdrive understands database protocols, it can understand whether a query is mutating (writes to the database) or non-mutating (read-only), allowing it to safely cache read queries (only).
Note that Hyperdrive does not just attempt to determine the difference between a
SELECT and an
INSERT, but parses the database wire-protocol and uses it to concretely determine whether a query is read-only (non-mutating) or not
For example, a read query that populates the front page of a news site would be cached:
-- CacheableSELECT * FROM articlesWHERE published_date = CURRENT_DATE()ORDER BY CURRENT_DATE() DESCLIMIT 50
Mutating queries, including
INSERT,
UPSERT, or
CREATE TABLE are not cached:
-- Not cachedINSERT INTO users(id, name, email) VALUES(555, 'Matt', '[email protected]');
Default cache settings
The default caching behaviour for Hyperdrive is defined below:
max_age= 60 seconds (1 minute)
stale_while_revalidate= 15 seconds
The
max_age setting determines the maximum lifetime a query response will be served from cache. Cached responses may be evicted from the cache prior to this time if they are rarely used.
The
stale_while_revalidate setting allows Hyperdrive to continue serving stale cache results for an additional period of time while it is revalidating the cache. In most cases, revalidation should happen very quickly.
You can set a maximum
max_age of 1 hour.
Disable caching
You can disable caching on a per-Hyperdrive basis using the wrangler CLI or the Cloudflare dashboard.
For example:
# wrangler v3.11 and above required$ wrangler hyperdrive update my-hyperdrive --disable-caching
You can also configure multiple Hyperdrive connections from a single application: one that enables caching for popular queries, and a second where you do not want to cache queries, but still benefit from Hyperdrive’s latency benefits and connection pooling.
For example, using the Postgres.js driver:
const client = new Client({connectionString: env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString,});// ...const noCachingClient = new Client({// This represents a Hyperdrive configuration with the cache disabledconnectionString: env.HYPERDRIVE_CACHE_DISABLED.connectionString,});
