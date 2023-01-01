account Accounts group one or more members together with specific roles or permissions. Accounts can be associated with any number of domains. Fundamentals

active zone A DNS zone that is active on Cloudflare requires changing its nameservers to Cloudflare’s for management. Cloudflare One, DNS

allowlist An allowlist list of items (usually websites, IP addresses, email addresses, etc.) that are permitted to access a system. WAF

apex domain Apex domain is used to refer to a domain that does not contain a subdomain part, such as example.com (without www. ). It is also known as “root domain” or “naked domain”. DNS

API key An API key is unique to each Cloudflare user and used to confirm identity when using the Cloudflare API API link label Open API docs link . Fundamentals

API token API tokens authorize access to specific Cloudflare dashboard pages, accounts, and zones. API tokens are associated to the user that created them. Fundamentals

App Launcher The App Launcher portal provides end users with a single dashboard to open applications secured by Cloudflare Zero Trust. Cloudflare One

application The resource protected by Cloudflare Zero Trust, which can be a subdomain, a path, or a SaaS application. Cloudflare One

Authenticated Origin Pulls Authenticated Origin Pulls allow origin web servers to validate that a web request came from Cloudflare using TLS client certificate authentication. Cloudflare One, SSL/TLS

backup codes Backup codes allow restoration of Cloudflare account access outside the normal two-factor authentication process . A backup code becomes invalid after use. Fundamentals

blocklist A blocklist is a list of items (usually websites, IP addresses, email addresses, etc.) that are prevented from accessing a system. WAF

cached bandwidth (cached egress bandwidth) The amount of bandwidth served from Cloudflare without hitting the origin server. Cached bandwidth is the sum of all EdgeResponseBytes where CacheCacheStatus equals hit, stale, updating, ignored, or revalidated. Cache

cached requests The number of requests served from Cloudflare without having to hit the origin server. Cached requests are the sum of all requests where CacheCacheStatus equals hit, stale, updating, ignored. This doesn’t include revalidated since the request had to be sent to the origin server. Cache

certificate SSL certificates enable encryption over HTTPS for traffic between a client and a website. SSL certificates contain the website’s public key and the website’s identity along with related information. Devices attempting to communicate with the origin web server reference the SSL certificate to obtain the public key and verify the server’s identity. Cloudflare provides a Universal SSL certificate for each active Cloudflare domain. SSL/TLS

Certificate Authority (CA) A CA is a trusted third party that provides SSL certificates for encrypting network traffic. SSL/TLS

certificate packs Certificate packs allow Cloudflare to fallback to a different SSL certificate for browsers that do not support the latest standards. Certificate packs allow Custom SSL certificates to contain different signature algorithms for the same hostnames listed within the SSL certificate without taking up additional Custom SSL certificate quota for your Cloudflare account. SSL/TLS

certificate pinning Certificate pinning is a security mechanism used to prevent on-path attacks on the Internet by hardcoding information about the certificate that the application expects to receive. If the wrong certificate is received, even if it is trusted by the system, the application will refuse to connect. SSL/TLS

Certification Authority Authorization (CAA) record A CAA record declares which CAs are allowed to issue an SSL certificate for a domain. SSL/TLS

cipher suite A set of encryption algorithms for establishing a secure communications connection. There are several cipher suites in wide use, and a client and server agree on the cipher suite to use when establishing the TLS connection. Support of multiple cipher suites allows compatibility across various clients. SSL/TLS

cloud A network of remote servers used to store and maintain data. Fundamentals

Cloudflare Access Cloudflare Access replaces corporate VPNs with Cloudflare’s network. It allows customers to deploy internal tools in any environment, including hybrid or multi-cloud models, and secure them consistently with Cloudflare’s network. Access, Cloudflare One

Cloudflare CASB Cloudflare CASB provides comprehensive visibility and control over SaaS apps to prevent data leaks and compliance violations. It helps detect insider threats, Shadow IT, risky data sharing, and bad actors. CASB, Cloudflare One

Cloudflare Gateway Cloudflare Gateway is a modern next-generation firewall between your user, device, or network and the public Internet. It includes DNS filtering to inspect and apply policies to all Internet-bound DNS queries. Cloudflare One, Gateway

Cloudflare Tunnel Cloudflare Tunnel (formerly Argo Tunnel) establishes a secure outbound connection within your infrastructure to connect applications and machines to Cloudflare. Cloudflare One, Tunnel

Cloudflare Zero Trust Cloudflare Zero Trust provides the power of Cloudflare’s global network to your internal teams and infrastructure. It empowers users with secure, fast, and seamless access to any device on the Internet. Cloudflare One

cloudflared cloudflared is the software powering Cloudflare Tunnel. It runs on origin servers to connect to Cloudflare’s network and on client devices for non-HTTP traffic. Cloudflare One, Tunnel

content delivery network (CDN) A geographically distributed group of servers which work together to provide fast delivery of Internet content. Fundamentals

credit An amount applied to a specific Cloudflare account as credit for recurring subscriptions or plan payments. The Cloudflare billing system automatically applies credits in the next billing cycle. Fundamentals

daemon A program that performs tasks without active management or maintenance. Cloudflare One, Tunnel

data center A physical location where servers run and other IT operations are hosted. Fundamentals

denial-of-service (DoS) attack A DoS attack is a type of cyber attack in which an attacker aims to render a computer or other device unavailable to its intended users by interrupting the device’s normal functioning. Fundamentals

distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack A DDoS attack is a malicious attempt to disrupt normal traffic of a targeted server, service, or network by overwhelming the target or its surrounding infrastructure with a flood of Internet traffic. Fundamentals

DNS filtering DNS filtering uses the Domain Name System to block malicious websites and filter out harmful content, enhancing security and access control. Access, Cloudflare One, DNS, Gateway

DNS location DNS locations are physical entities such as offices, homes, retail stores, or data centers in Cloudflare Zero Trust. Cloudflare One

DNS over HTTPS DNS over HTTPS (DoH) is a standard for encrypting DNS traffic, preventing tracking and spoofing of DNS queries. 1.1.1.1, Cloudflare One, DNS

DNS over TLS DNS over TLS (DoT) is a standard for encrypting DNS traffic using its own port (853) and TLS encryption. 1.1.1.1, Cloudflare One, DNS

DNS record DNS records are instructions that live in authoritative DNS servers and provide information about a domain including what IP address is associated with that domain and how to handle requests for that domain. DNS

DNS server DNS servers translate human-readable domain names into IP addresses, eliminating the need to remember complex IP addresses. Cloudflare One, DNS

DNS zone A portion of the DNS namespace that is managed by a specific organization or administrator. DNS

DoH subdomain A unique DoH subdomain for each DNS location in Cloudflare Zero Trust used in WARP client settings. Cloudflare One

domain The domain name of your application on Cloudflare. Fundamentals

Domain Name System (DNS) The Domain Name System (DNS) is the phonebook of the Internet. DNS translates domain names to IP addresses. DNS

dynamic content Dynamic content is website content that has to be fetched from the origin server. Cache

edge response status code HTTP response code sent from Cloudflare to the client (end user). The Cloudflare dashboard Analytics app uses the edge response status code. Fundamentals

encryption algorithm An encryption algorithm is a set of mathematical operations performed on data to ensure the data is only understood by the intended recipient. SSL/TLS

Extended Validation (EV) certificate EV certificates provide maximum trust to visitors, but require the most validation effort by the CA. EV certificates show the name of the company or organization in the address bar of the visitor’s browser. An EV certificate requires additional documentation by the company or organization in order for the CA to approve the certificate. SSL/TLS

feature A feature is a setting in the Cloudflare dashboard that corresponds to functionality within a Cloudflare product or API. Fundamentals

firewall A firewall is a security system that monitors and controls network traffic based on a set of security rules. WAF

health check Requests issued by a monitor at regular interval and — depending on the monitor settings — return a pass or fail value to make sure an origin is still able to receive traffic. Each health monitor request is trying to answer two questions: Is the server offline?: Does the server respond to the health monitor request at all? If so, does it respond quickly enough (as specified in the monitor’s Timeout field)? Is the server working as expected?: Does the server respond with the expected HTTP response codes? Does it include specific information in the response body? If the answer to either of these questions is “No”, then the server fails the health monitor request. Load Balancing

hostname The name given to a server or node on a network, often the public DNS name of a server. Cloudflare One, DNS

HTTP request An HTTP request is the way Internet communications platforms such as web browsers ask for the information they need to load a website. Fundamentals

identity provider An identity provider (IdP) stores and manages users’ digital identities, enabling single sign-on and authentication for multiple applications. Cloudflare One

intermediate certificate For security purposes, CAs issue intermediate certificates for signing website certificates. Intermediate certificates provide a means for the CA to revoke a single intermediate certificate, thus affecting only a small subset of website certificates. SSL/TLS

Internet The Internet is a global system of computer networks that provides a wide range of information and communication facilities. Fundamentals

IP address IP stands for Internet Protocol, which is the set of rules that makes it possible for devices to communicate over the Internet. With billions of people accessing the Internet every day, unique identifiers are necessary to keep track of who is doing what. The Internet Protocol solves this by assigning IP numbers to every device accessing the Internet. Every assigned number is an IP address. Fundamentals

JSON web token A compact way to securely transmit information between parties as a JSON object, often used for authentication. Cloudflare One

member or user A member or user is an email account in Cloudflare that you can grant access to your organization account. Members belonging to multiple accounts can select which account to manage via the Cloudflare dashboard. Fundamentals

monitor A monitor issues health monitor requests at regular intervals to evaluate the health of each server within an origin pool. When a pool becomes unhealthy, your load balancer takes that pool out of the server rotation. Load Balancing

mTLS (mutual TLS) MTLS is a common security practice that uses client TLS certificates to provide an additional layer of protection, allowing to cryptographically verify the client information. SSL/TLS

nameserver A nameserver is a dedicated server that translates human readable hostnames into IP addresses. Nameservers like root servers, TLD servers, and authoritative nameservers are fundamental components of the Domain Name System (DNS). DNS

Next-generation firewall A more powerful firewall with advanced features for modern security needs. Cloudflare One

OAuth A protocol for authorizing users, allowing them to perform actions and view data on different platforms without sharing credentials. Cloudflare One

OpenID Connect A simple identity layer on top of OAuth 2.0 for verifying user identity and obtaining basic profile information. Cloudflare One

Organization Validated (OV) certificate OV certificates are used by corporations or governments to portray an extra layer of confidence for their visitors. Rather than just validating domain ownership, the CA also validates the company’s registration using qualified independent information sources. The organization’s name is listed in the certificate. SSL/TLS

origin bandwidth (origin egress bandwidth) The amount of data transferred from the origin server to Cloudflare within a certain period of time. Origin bandwidth is the sum of all EdgeResponseBytes where OriginResponseStatus does not equal 0. Cache

origin certificate A Cloudflare Origin Certificate is a free SSL/TLS certificate issued by Cloudflare that can be installed on your origin server to facilitate making sure your data is encrypted in transit from Cloudflare to your origin server using HTTPS. Cloudflare One, SSL/TLS

origin pool An origin pool is a group of origin servers, with each origin identified by its IP address or hostname. If you are familiar with DNS terminology, think of a pool as a “record set,” except Cloudflare only returns addresses that are considered healthy. You can attach health monitors to individual pools for customized monitoring. Load Balancing

origin request An origin request is a request served from the origin server. Fundamentals

origin response status code An origin response status code is an HTTP response code sent from the origin server to Cloudflare. Fundamentals

plan Plans distinguish the breadth of Cloudflare features accessible to a specific domain. Plan options include Free, Pro, Business, or Enterprise External link icon Open external link . Fundamentals

policy A set of rules that regulate network activity, such as login access and website reachability. Cloudflare One

primary certificate / secondary certificate Primary and secondary indicates the order in which Custom SSL certificates were uploaded to Cloudflare. The primary certificate is the first certificate added to a pack. The primary certificate defines the hostnames covered by the certificate. SSL/TLS

protocol A protocol is a set of rules governing the exchange or transmission of data between devices. Fundamentals

public key / private key SSL public and private keys are essentially long strings of characters used for encrypting and decrypting data. Data encrypted with the public key can only be decrypted with the private key, and vice versa. Private keys are kept secret and unshared. SSL/TLS

RDP Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) allows remote desktop connections to a computer, often used on Windows and Mac operating systems. Cloudflare One

roles Authorize which Cloudflare products and features a member is allowed to access in a Cloudflare account. Learn more about roles . Fundamentals

root certificate A root certificate is generated by a CA and is used to sign certificates. Every browser includes a root store of trusted root certificates. Any certificate signed with the private key of a root certificate is automatically trusted by a browser. SSL/TLS

SafeSearch SafeSearch is a feature of search engines that filters explicit or offensive content from search results. Cloudflare One

SAML Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) enables single sign-on and authentication for multiple applications. Cloudflare One

SASE Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) is a cloud-based security model bundling networking and security functions. Cloudflare One

saved bandwidth (saved egress bandwidth) The percentage of bandwidth saved by caching on the Cloudflare network. Cache

seat A unique user authenticating to access applications protected by Cloudflare Access or to use Gateway services. Cloudflare One

Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) SSL was a widely used cryptographic protocol for providing data security for Internet communications. SSL was superseded by TLS; however, most people still refer to Internet cryptographic protocols as SSL. SSL/TLS

Server Name Indication (SNI) SNI allows a server to host multiple TLS Certificates for multiple websites using a single IP address. SNI adds the website hostname in the TLS handshake to inform the server which website to present when using shared IPs. Cloudflare uses SNI for all Universal SSL certificates. SSL/TLS

Service Level Agreement (SLA) An SLA is a contractual obligation for Cloudflare to maintain a specific level of service. Read the Service Level Agreement (SLA) for the Cloudflare Business plan External link icon Open external link . Enterprise customers refer to the Enterprise SLA provided with their contract. Fundamentals

service provider (SP) A service provider (SP) provides federated access to an application for a user from an identity provider (IdP). Cloudflare One

service token Service tokens are generated by Cloudflare Access and enable automated systems or applications to access protected applications. Access, Cloudflare One

SIEM Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions provide analysis of log data from various systems. Cloudflare One, WAF

SMB Secure Messaging Block (SMB) is a network file sharing protocol used for accessing files and services on a network. Cloudflare One

SSH Secure Shell (SSH) protocol allows users to connect to infrastructure remotely and execute commands. Cloudflare One

SSO Single Sign-On (SSO) is a technology that combines multiple application logins into one, requiring users to enter credentials only once. Cloudflare One

static content Static content is website content that can be served directly from cache, without having to fetch it from the origin server. Static content includes files like images, stylesheets, and JavaScript that don’t change frequently. Cache

team domain A unique subdomain assigned to your Cloudflare account, where secured applications are accessed by users; for example, <your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com . Setting up a team domain is an essential step in your Cloudflare Zero Trust configuration. This is where your users will find the apps you have secured behind Cloudflare Zero Trust — displayed in the App Launcher — and will be able to make login requests to them. Cloudflare One

team name The customizable portion of your team domain, allowing you to personalize your Cloudflare Zero Trust configuration. You can view your team name in Cloudflare Zero Trust under Settings > Account. team domain team name <your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com your-team-name To learn about the consequences of changing your team name, refer to the FAQ. Cloudflare One

Terraform Terraform is a tool for building, changing, and versioning infrastructure, providing components and documentation for Cloudflare resources. Cloudflare One, Terraform

TLS (Transport Layer Security) TLS is a cryptographic protocol that ensures data security over a computer network, such as the Internet. It encrypts the data that is transmitted between a user’s computer and a web server. SSL/TLS

traffic Traffic is the data sent and received by visitors to a website. Cloudflare serves and protects this data as it passes through the Cloudflare network. Fundamentals

Tunnel certificate The Cloudflare Tunnel software, cloudflared , generates a certificate for secure connections using a service token and an origin certificate. Cloudflare One, Tunnel

two-factor authentication (2FA) Two-factor authentication (2FA) is a security process in which a user provides two different authentication factors to verify their identity. It adds an extra layer of security to user logins by requiring users to present two or more separate pieces of evidence (factors) that establish their identity. Fundamentals

Universal SSL certificate By default, Cloudflare issues — and renews — free, unshared, publicly trusted SSL certificates to all domains added to and activated on Cloudflare. SSL/TLS

Virtual Private Network (VPN) A VPN extends a private network across a public network, enabling users to send and receive data across shared or public networks as if their computing devices were directly connected to the private network. Cloudflare One, Tunnel

WARP client Cloudflare Zero Trust customers can use the Cloudflare WARP application to connect corporate desktops to Cloudflare Gateway for advanced web filtering. It utilizes the security benefits of WARP technology. Cloudflare One

website A website is a collection of web pages and related content that is identified by a common domain name and published on at least one web server. Fundamentals

Zero Trust Security Zero Trust Security is an IT security model that requires strict identity verification for every person and device accessing resources on a network. Cloudflare One