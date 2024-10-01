Remote development
D1 supports remote development using the dashboard playground. The dashboard playground uses a browser version of Visual Studio Code, allowing you to rapidly iterate on your Worker entirely in your browser.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- Go to Workers & Pages > Overview ↗.
- Select an existing Worker.
- Select the Settings tab.
- Select the Variables sub-tab.
- Scroll down to the D1 Database Bindings heading.
- Enter a variable name, such as
DB, and select the D1 database you wish to access from this Worker.
- Select Save and deploy.
- On the Worker's page on the Cloudflare dashboard, select Edit Code at the top of the page.
- Your Worker now has access to D1.
Use the following Worker script to verify that the Worker has access to the bound D1 database:
