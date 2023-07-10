Cloudflare Docs
D1
Cloudflare Docs
D1
GitHub icon
Visit D1 on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. D1
  3. Examples
  4. Query D1 from Hono

Query D1 from Hono

Query D1 from the Hono web framework

Hono is a fast web framework for building API-first applications, and it includes first-class support for both Workers and Pages.

When using Workers:

If you are using Pages Functions:

The following examples show how to access a D1 database bound to DB from both a Workers script and a Pages Function:

src/worker.ts
import { Hono } from 'hono'



// This ensures c.env.DB is correctly typed

type Bindings = {
  DB: D1Database
}



const app = new Hono<{ Bindings: Bindings }>()



// Accessing D1 is via the c.env.YOUR_BINDING property
app.get("/query/users/:id", async (c) => {
  const userId= c.req.param("id")
  try {
    let { results } = await c.env.DB.prepare("SELECT * FROM users WHERE user_id = ?").bind(userId).all()
    return c.json(results)
  } catch (e) {
    return c.json({err: e}, 500)
  }

})



// Export our Hono app: Hono automatically exports a

// Workers 'fetch' handler for you

export default app
functions/api/[[route]].ts
import { Hono } from 'hono'

import { handle } from 'hono/cloudflare-pages'



const app = new Hono().basePath('/api')



// Accessing D1 is via the c.env.YOUR_BINDING property
app.get("/query/users/:id", async (c) => {
  const userId= c.req.param("id")
  try {
    let { results } = await c.env.DB.prepare("SELECT * FROM users WHERE user_id = ?").bind(userId).all()
    return c.json(results)
  } catch (e) {
    return c.json({err: e}, 500)
  }

})



// Export the Hono instance as a Pages onRequest function

export const onRequest = handle(app)