Query D1 from Hono

Query D1 from the Hono web framework

Hono is a fast web framework for building API-first applications, and it includes first-class support for both Workers and Pages.

When using Workers:

If you are using Pages Functions:

Bind a D1 database to your Pages Function .

. Pass the --d1=BINDING_NAME flag when developing locally. BINDING_NAME should match what call in your code: for example, --d1=DB .

flag when developing locally. should match what call in your code: for example, . Refer to the Hono guide for Cloudflare Pages External link icon Open external link .

The following examples show how to access a D1 database bound to DB from both a Workers script and a Pages Function: