Query D1 from Hono
Query D1 from the Hono web framework
Hono is a fast web framework for building API-first applications, and it includes first-class support for both Workers and Pages.
When using Workers:
- Ensure you have configured
wrangler.tomlto bind your D1 database to your Worker.
- You can access your D1 databases via Hono’s
Contextparameter: bindings are exposed on
context.env. If you configured a binding named
DB, then you would access D1’s client API methods via
c.env.DB.
- Refer to the Hono documentation for Cloudflare Workers.
If you are using Pages Functions:
- Bind a D1 database to your Pages Function.
- Pass the
--d1=BINDING_NAMEflag when developing locally.
BINDING_NAMEshould match what call in your code: for example,
--d1=DB.
- Refer to the Hono guide for Cloudflare Pages.
The following examples show how to access a D1 database bound to
DB from both a Workers script and a Pages Function:
src/worker.ts
import { Hono } from 'hono'
// This ensures c.env.DB is correctly typed
type Bindings = { DB: D1Database}
const app = new Hono<{ Bindings: Bindings }>()
// Accessing D1 is via the c.env.YOUR_BINDING propertyapp.get("/query/users/:id", async (c) => { const userId= c.req.param("id") try { let { results } = await c.env.DB.prepare("SELECT * FROM users WHERE user_id = ?").bind(userId).all() return c.json(results) } catch (e) { return c.json({err: e}, 500) }
})
// Export our Hono app: Hono automatically exports a
// Workers 'fetch' handler for you
export default app
functions/api/[[route]].ts
import { Hono } from 'hono'
import { handle } from 'hono/cloudflare-pages'
const app = new Hono().basePath('/api')
// Accessing D1 is via the c.env.YOUR_BINDING propertyapp.get("/query/users/:id", async (c) => { const userId= c.req.param("id") try { let { results } = await c.env.DB.prepare("SELECT * FROM users WHERE user_id = ?").bind(userId).all() return c.json(results) } catch (e) { return c.json({err: e}, 500) }
})
// Export the Hono instance as a Pages onRequest function
export const onRequest = handle(app)