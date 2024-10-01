Prepared statement methods

This chapter documents the various ways you can run and retrieve the results of a query after you have prepared your statement.

Methods

Runs the prepared query (or queries) and returns results. The returned results includes metadata.

const returnValue = await stmt . run () ;

Parameter

None.

Return value

D1Result : Object An object containing the success status, a meta object, and an array of objects containing the query results. For more information on the object, refer to D1Result .

:

Example of return values const someVariable = `Bs Beverages` ; const stmt = env . DB . prepare ( "SELECT * FROM Customers WHERE CompanyName = ?" ) . bind ( someVariable ) ; const returnValue = await stmt . run () ; return Response . json ( returnValue ) ; { "success" : true , "meta" : { "served_by" : "miniflare.db" , "duration" : 1 , "changes" : 0 , "last_row_id" : 0 , "changed_db" : false , "size_after" : 8192 , "rows_read" : 4 , "rows_written" : 0 }, "results" : [ { "CustomerId" : 11 , "CompanyName" : "Bs Beverages" , "ContactName" : "Victoria Ashworth" }, { "CustomerId" : 13 , "CompanyName" : "Bs Beverages" , "ContactName" : "Random Name" } ] }

Guidance

results is empty for write operations such as UPDATE , DELETE , or INSERT .

is empty for write operations such as , , or . When using TypeScript, you can pass a type parameter to D1PreparedStatement::run to return a typed result object.

to return a typed result object. D1PreparedStatement::run is functionally equivalent to D1PreparedStatement::all , and can be treated as an alias.

is functionally equivalent to , and can be treated as an alias. You can choose to extract only the results you expect from the statement by simply returning the results property of the return object.

Example of returning only the results return Response . json ( returnValue . results ) ; [ { "CustomerId" : 11 , "CompanyName" : "Bs Beverages" , "ContactName" : "Victoria Ashworth" }, { "CustomerId" : 13 , "CompanyName" : "Bs Beverages" , "ContactName" : "Random Name" } ]

Runs the prepared query (or queries), and returns the results as an array of arrays. The returned results do not include metadata.

Column names are not included in the result set by default. To include column names as the first row of the result array, set .raw({columnNames: true}) .

const returnValue = await stmt . raw () ;

Parameters

columnNames : Object Optional A boolean object which includes column names as the first row of the result array.

:

Return values

Array : Array An array of arrays. Each sub-array represents a row.

:

Example of return values const someVariable = `Bs Beverages` ; const stmt = env . DB . prepare ( "SELECT * FROM Customers WHERE CompanyName = ?" ) . bind ( someVariable ) ; const returnValue = await stmt . raw () ; return Response . json ( returnValue ) ; [ [ 11 , "Bs Beverages" , "Victoria Ashworth" ] , [ 13 , "Bs Beverages" , "Random Name" ] ] With parameter columnNames: true : const someVariable = `Bs Beverages` ; const stmt = env . DB . prepare ( "SELECT * FROM Customers WHERE CompanyName = ?" ) . bind ( someVariable ) ; const returnValue = await stmt . raw ( { columnNames : true } ) ; return Response . json ( returnValue ) [ [ "CustomerId" , "CompanyName" , "ContactName" ] , [ 11 , "Bs Beverages" , "Victoria Ashworth" ] , [ 13 , "Bs Beverages" , "Random Name" ] ]

Guidance

When using TypeScript, you can pass a type parameter to D1PreparedStatement::raw to return a typed result array.

Runs the prepared query (or queries), and returns the first row of the query result as an object. This does not return any metadata. Instead, it directly returns the object.

const values = await stmt . first () ;

Parameters

columnName : String Optional Specify a columnName to return a value from a specific column in the first row of the query result.

: None. Do not pass a parameter to obtain all columns from the first row.



Return values

firstRow : Object Optional An object containing the first row of the query result. The return value will be further filtered to a specific attribute if columnName was specified.

null : null If the query returns no rows.



Example of return values Get all the columns from the first row: const someVariable = `Bs Beverages` ; const stmt = env . DB . prepare ( "SELECT * FROM Customers WHERE CompanyName = ?" ) . bind ( someVariable ) ; const returnValue = await stmt . first () ; return Response . json ( returnValue ) { "CustomerId" : 11 , "CompanyName" : "Bs Beverages" , "ContactName" : "Victoria Ashworth" } Get a specific column from the first row: const someVariable = `Bs Beverages` ; const stmt = env . DB . prepare ( "SELECT * FROM Customers WHERE CompanyName = ?" ) . bind ( someVariable ) ; const returnValue = await stmt . first ( CustomerId ) ; return Response . json ( returnValue ) 11

Guidance

If the query returns rows but column does not exist, then D1PreparedStatement::first throws the D1_ERROR exception.

does not exist, then throws the exception. D1PreparedStatement::first does not alter the SQL query. To improve performance, consider appending LIMIT 1 to your statement.

does not alter the SQL query. To improve performance, consider appending to your statement. When using TypeScript, you can pass a type parameter to D1PreparedStatement::first to return a typed result object.