Query JSON
D1 has built-in support for querying and parsing JSON data stored within a database. This enables you to:
- Query paths within a stored JSON object - for example, extracting the value of named key or array index directly, which is especially useful with larger JSON objects.
- Insert and/or replace values within an object or array.
- Expand the contents of a JSON object or array into multiple rows - for example, for use as part of a
WHERE ... INpredicate.
- Create generated columns that are automatically populated with values from JSON objects you insert.
One of the biggest benefits to parsing JSON within D1 directly is that it can directly reduce the number of round-trips (queries) to your database. It reduces the cases where you have to read a JSON object into your application (1), parse it, and then write it back (2).
This allows you to more precisely query over data and reduce the result set your application needs to additionally parse and filter on.
JSON data is stored as a
TEXT column in D1. JSON types follow the same type conversion rules as D1 in general, including:
- A JSON null is treated as a D1
NULL.
- A JSON number is treated as an
INTEGERor
REAL.
- Booleans are treated as
INTEGERvalues:
trueas
1and
falseas
0.
- Object and array values as
TEXT.
The following table outlines the JSON functions built into D1 and example usage.
- The
jsonargument placeholder can be a JSON object, array, string, number or a null value.
- The
valueargument accepts string literals (only) and treats input as a string, even if it is well-formed JSON. The exception to this rule is when nesting
json_*functions: the outer (wrapping) function will interpret the inner (wrapped) functions return value as JSON.
- The
pathargument accepts path-style traversal syntax - for example,
$to refer to the top-level object/array,
$.key1.key2to refer to a nested object, and
$.key[2]to index into an array.
|Function
|Description
|Example
json(json)
|Validates the provided string is JSON and returns a minified version of that JSON object.
json('{"hello":["world" ,"there"] }') returns
{"hello":["world","there"]}
json_array(value1, value2, value3, ...)
|Return a JSON array from the values.
json_array(1, 2, 3) returns
[1, 2, 3]
json_array_length(json) -
json_array_length(json, path)
|Return the length of the JSON array
json_array_length('{"data":["x", "y", "z"]}', '$.data') returns
3
json_extract(json, path)
|Extract the value(s) at the given path using
$.path.to.value syntax.
json_extract('{"temp":"78.3", "sunset":"20:44"}', '$.temp') returns
"78.3"
json -> path
|Extract the value(s) at the given path using path syntax and return it as JSON.
json ->> path
|Extract the value(s) at the given path using path syntax and return it as a SQL type.
json_insert(json, path, value)
|Insert a value at the given path. Does not overwrite an existing value.
json_object(label1, value1, ...)
|Accepts pairs of (keys, values) and returns a JSON object.
json_object('temp', 45, 'wind_speed_mph', 13) returns
{"temp":45,"wind_speed_mph":13}
json_patch(target, patch)
|Uses a JSON MergePatch ↗ approach to merge the provided patch into the target JSON object.
json_remove(json, path, ...)
|Remove the key and value at the specified path.
json_remove('[60,70,80,90]', '$[0]') returns
70,80,90]
json_replace(json, path, value)
|Insert a value at the given path. Overwrites an existing value, but does not create a new key if it doesn't exist.
json_set(json, path, value)
|Insert a value at the given path. Overwrites an existing value.
json_type(json) -
json_type(json, path)
|Return the type of the provided value or value at the specified path. Returns one of
null,
true,
false,
integer,
real,
text,
array, or
object.
json_type('{"temperatures":[73.6, 77.8, 80.2]}', '$.temperatures') returns
array
json_valid(json)
|Returns 0 (false) for invalid JSON, and 1 (true) for valid JSON.
json_valid({invalid:json})returns
0\
json_quote(value)
|Converts the provided SQL value into its JSON representation.
json_quote('[1, 2, 3]') returns
[1,2,3]
json_group_array(value)
|Returns the provided value(s) as a JSON array.
json_each(value) -
json_each(value, path)
|Returns each element within the object as an individual row. It will only traverse the top-level object.
json_tree(value) -
json_tree(value, path)
|Returns each element within the object as an individual row. It traverses the full object.
The SQLite JSON extension ↗, on which D1 builds on, has additional usage examples.
JSON functions will return a
malformed JSON error when operating over data that isn't JSON and/or is not valid JSON. D1 considers valid JSON to be RFC 7159 ↗ conformant.
In the following example, calling
json_extract over a string (not valid JSON) will cause the query to return a
malformed JSON error:
This will return an error:
D1's support for generated columns allows you to create dynamic columns that are generated based on the values of other columns, including extracted or calculated values of JSON data.
These columns can be queried like any other column, and can have indexes defined on them. If you have JSON data that you frequently query and filter over, creating a generated column and an index can dramatically improve query performance.
For example, to define a column based on a value within a larger JSON object, use the
AS keyword combined with a JSON function to generate a typed column:
Refer to Generated columns to learn more about how to generate columns.
There are three ways to extract a value from a JSON object in D1:
- The
json_extract()function - for example,
json_extract(text_column_containing_json, '$.path.to.value).
- The
->operator, which returns a JSON representation of the value.
- The
->>operator, which returns an SQL representation of the value.
The
-> and
->> operators functions both operate similarly to the same operators in PostgreSQL and MySQL/MariaDB.
Given the following JSON object in a column named
sensor_reading, you can extract values from it directly.
You can get the length of a JSON array in two ways:
- By calling
json_array_length(value)directly
- By calling
json_array_length(value, path)to specify the path to an array within an object or outer array.
For example, given the following JSON object stored in a column called
login_history, you could get a count of the last logins directly:
You can also use
json_array_length as a predicate in a more complex query - for example,
WHERE json_array_length(some_column, '$.path.to.value') >= 5.
You can insert a value into an existing JSON object or array using
json_insert(). For example, if you have a
TEXT column called
login_history in a
users table containing the following object:
To add a new timestamp to the
history array within our
login_history column, write a query resembling the following:
Provide three arguments to
json_insert:
- The name of our column containing the JSON you want to modify.
- The path to the key within the object to modify.
- The JSON value to insert. Using
[#]tells
json_insertto append to the end of your array.
To replace an existing value, use
json_replace(), which will overwrite an existing key-value pair if one already exists. To set a value regardless of whether it already exists, use
json_set().
Use
json_each to expand an array into multiple rows. This can be useful when composing a
WHERE column IN (?) query over several values. For example, if you wanted to update a list of users by their integer
id, use
json_each to return a table with each value as a column called
value:
This would extract only the
value column from the table returned by
json_each, with each row representing the user IDs you passed in as an array.
json_each effectively returns a table with multiple columns, with the most relevant being:
key- the key (or index).
value- the literal value of each element parsed by
json_each.
type- the type of the value: one of
null,
true,
false,
integer,
real,
text,
array, or
object.
fullkey- the full path to the element: e.g.
$[1]for the second element in an array, or
$.path.to.keyfor a nested object.
path- the top-level path -
$as the path for an element with a
fullkeyof
$[0].
In this example,
SELECT * FROM json_each('[183183, 13913, 94944]') would return a table resembling the below:
You can use
json_each with D1 Workers Binding API in a Worker by creating a statement and using
JSON.stringify to pass an array as a bound parameter:
This would only update rows in your
users table where the
id matches one of the three provided.