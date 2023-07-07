Query D1 from Remix
Query your D1 database from a Remix application.
Remix is a full-stack web framework that operates on both client and server. You can query your D1 database(s) easily from Remix with Remix’s data loading API with the
useLoaderData hook.
To set up a new Remix site on Cloudflare Pages that can query D1:
- Refer to the Remix guide.
- Install the Cloudflare adapter within your Remix project:
npm i @remix-run/cloudflare.
- Bind a D1 database to your Pages Function.
- Pass the
--d1=BINDING_NAMEflag when developing locally.
BINDING_NAMEshould match what call in your code: for example,
--d1=DB.
The following example shows you how to define a Remix
loader that has a binding to a D1 database.
- Bindings are passed through on the
context.envparameter passed to a
LoaderFunction.
- If you configured a binding named
DB, then you would access D1’s client API methods via
context.env.DB.
app/routes/_index.tsx
import type { LoaderArgs } from "@remix-run/cloudflare";
import { json } from "@remix-run/cloudflare";
import { useLoaderData } from "@remix-run/react";
interface Env { DB: D1Database;
}
export const loader: LoaderFunction = async ({ context, params }) => { let env = context.env as Env;
let { results } = await env.DB.prepare("SELECT * FROM users LIMIT 5").all(); return json(results);
};
export default function Index() { const results = useLoaderData<typeof loader>(); return ( <div style={{ fontFamily: "system-ui, sans-serif", lineHeight: "1.8" }}> <h1>Welcome to Remix</h1> <div> A value from D1: <pre>{JSON.stringify(results)}</pre> </div> </div> );
}