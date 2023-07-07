Query D1 from SvelteKit

Query a D1 database from a SvelteKit application.

SvelteKit External link icon Open external link is a full-stack framework that combines the Svelte front-end framework with Vite for server-side capabilities and rendering. You can query D1 from SvelteKit by configuring a server endpoint External link icon Open external link with a binding to your D1 database(s).

To set up a new SvelteKit site on Cloudflare Pages that can query D1:

Refer to the Svelte guide and Svelte’s Cloudflare adapter External link icon Open external link . Install the Cloudflare adapter within your SvelteKit project: npm i -D @sveltejs/adapter-cloudflare . Bind a D1 database to your Pages Function . Pass the --d1=BINDING_NAME flag when developing locally. BINDING_NAME should match what call in your code: for example, --d1=DB .

The following example shows you how to create a server endpoint configured to query D1.

Bindings are available on the platform parameter passed to each endpoint, via platform.env.BINDING_NAME .

parameter passed to each endpoint, via . With SvelteKit’s file-based routing External link icon Open external link , the server endpoint defined in src/routes/api/users/+server.ts is available at /api/users within your SvelteKit app.

The example also shows you how to configure both your app-wide types within src/app.d.ts to recognize your D1Database binding, import the @sveltejs/adapter-cloudflare adapter into svelte.config.js , and configure it to apply to all of your routes.