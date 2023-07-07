Query D1 from SvelteKit
Query a D1 database from a SvelteKit application.
SvelteKit is a full-stack framework that combines the Svelte front-end framework with Vite for server-side capabilities and rendering. You can query D1 from SvelteKit by configuring a server endpoint with a binding to your D1 database(s).
To set up a new SvelteKit site on Cloudflare Pages that can query D1:
- Refer to the Svelte guide and Svelte’s Cloudflare adapter.
- Install the Cloudflare adapter within your SvelteKit project:
npm i -D @sveltejs/adapter-cloudflare.
- Bind a D1 database to your Pages Function.
- Pass the
--d1=BINDING_NAMEflag when developing locally.
BINDING_NAMEshould match what call in your code: for example,
--d1=DB.
The following example shows you how to create a server endpoint configured to query D1.
- Bindings are available on the
platformparameter passed to each endpoint, via
platform.env.BINDING_NAME.
- With SvelteKit’s file-based routing, the server endpoint defined in
src/routes/api/users/+server.tsis available at
/api/userswithin your SvelteKit app.
The example also shows you how to configure both your app-wide types within
src/app.d.ts to recognize your
D1Database binding, import the
@sveltejs/adapter-cloudflare adapter into
svelte.config.js, and configure it to apply to all of your routes.
src/routes/api/users/+server.ts
import type { RequestHandler } from "@sveltejs/kit";
/** @type {import('@sveltejs/kit').RequestHandler} */
export async function GET({ request, platform }) { let result = await platform.env.DB.prepare( "SELECT * FROM users LIMIT 5" ).run(); return new Response(JSON.stringify(result));
}
src/app.d.ts
// See https://kit.svelte.dev/docs/types#app
// for information about these interfaces
declare global { namespace App { // interface Error {} // interface Locals {} // interface PageData {} interface Platform { env: { DB: D1Database; }; context: { waitUntil(promise: Promise<any>): void; }; caches: CacheStorage & { default: Cache }; } }
}
export {};
svelte.config.js
import adapter from '@sveltejs/adapter-cloudflare';
export default { kit: { adapter: adapter({ // See below for an explanation of these options routes: { include: ['/*'], exclude: ['<all>'] } }) }
};