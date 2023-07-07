Cloudflare Docs
D1
D1
  4. Query D1 from SvelteKit

Query a D1 database from a SvelteKit application.

SvelteKit is a full-stack framework that combines the Svelte front-end framework with Vite for server-side capabilities and rendering. You can query D1 from SvelteKit by configuring a server endpoint with a binding to your D1 database(s).

To set up a new SvelteKit site on Cloudflare Pages that can query D1:

  1. Refer to the Svelte guide and Svelte’s Cloudflare adapter.
  2. Install the Cloudflare adapter within your SvelteKit project: npm i -D @sveltejs/adapter-cloudflare.
  3. Bind a D1 database to your Pages Function.
  4. Pass the --d1=BINDING_NAME flag when developing locally. BINDING_NAME should match what call in your code: for example, --d1=DB.

The following example shows you how to create a server endpoint configured to query D1.

  • Bindings are available on the platform parameter passed to each endpoint, via platform.env.BINDING_NAME.
  • With SvelteKit’s file-based routing, the server endpoint defined in src/routes/api/users/+server.ts is available at /api/users within your SvelteKit app.

The example also shows you how to configure both your app-wide types within src/app.d.ts to recognize your D1Database binding, import the @sveltejs/adapter-cloudflare adapter into svelte.config.js, and configure it to apply to all of your routes.

src/routes/api/users/+server.ts
import type { RequestHandler } from "@sveltejs/kit";



/** @type {import('@sveltejs/kit').RequestHandler} */

export async function GET({ request, platform }) {
  let result = await platform.env.DB.prepare(
    "SELECT * FROM users LIMIT 5"
  ).run();
  return new Response(JSON.stringify(result));

}

src/app.d.ts
// See https://kit.svelte.dev/docs/types#app

// for information about these interfaces

declare global {
  namespace App {
    // interface Error {}
    // interface Locals {}
    // interface PageData {}
    interface Platform {
      env: {
        DB: D1Database;
      };
      context: {
        waitUntil(promise: Promise<any>): void;
      };
      caches: CacheStorage & { default: Cache };
    }
  }

}



export {};

svelte.config.js
import adapter from '@sveltejs/adapter-cloudflare';



export default {
    kit: {
        adapter: adapter({
            // See below for an explanation of these options
            routes: {
                include: ['/*'],
                exclude: ['<all>']
            }
        })
    }

};