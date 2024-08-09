Audit Logs

Audit logs provide a comprehensive summary of changes made within your Cloudflare account, including those made to D1 databases. This functionality is available on all plan types, free of charge, and is always enabled.

Viewing audit logs

To view audit logs for your D1 databases:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account. Go to Manage Account > Audit Log.

For more information on how to access and use audit logs, refer to Review audit logs.

Logged operations

The following configuration actions are logged:

Operation Description CreateDatabase Creation of a new database. DeleteDatabase Deletion of an existing database. TimeTravel Restoration of a past database version.

Example log entry

Below is an example of an audit log entry showing the creation of a new database: