Query a database
D1 is compatible with most SQLite's SQL convention since it leverages SQLite's query engine. You can use SQL commands to query D1.
There are a number of ways you can interact with a D1 database:
- Using D1 Workers Binding API in your code.
- Using D1 REST API.
- Using D1 Wrangler commands.
D1 understands SQLite semantics, which allows you to query a database using SQL statements via Workers BindingAPI or REST API (including Wrangler commands). Refer to D1 SQL API to learn more about supported SQL statements.
When using SQL with D1, you may wish to define and and enforce foreign key constraints across tables in a database. Foreign key constraints allow you to enforce relationships across tables, or prevent you from deleting rows that reference rows in other tables. An example of a foreign key relationship is shown below.
Refer to Define foreign keys for more information.
D1 allows you to query and parse JSON data stored within a database. For example, you can extract a value inside a JSON object.
Given the following JSON object (
type:blob) in a column named
sensor_reading, you can extract values from it directly.
Refer to Query JSON to learn more about querying JSON objects.
Workers Binding API primarily interacts with the data plane, and allows you to query your D1 database from your Worker.
This requires you to:
- Bind your D1 database to your Worker.
- Prepare a statement.
- Run the statement.
Refer to Workers Binding API for more information.
REST API primarily interacts with the control plane, and allows you to create/manage your D1 database.
Refer to D1 REST API for D1 REST API documentation.
You can use Wrangler commands to query a D1 database. Note that Wrangler commands use REST APIs to perform its operations.