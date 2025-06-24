Platform
The memory, vCPU, and disk space for Containers are set through predefined instance types. Three instance types are currently available:
|Instance Type
|Memory
|vCPU
|Disk
|dev
|256 MiB
|1/16
|2 GB
|basic
|1 GiB
|1/4
|4 GB
|standard
|4 GiB
|1/2
|4 GB
These are specified using the
instance_type property in your Worker's Wrangler configuration file. Looking for larger instances? Give us feedback here and tell us what size instances you need, and what you want to use them for.
While in open beta, the following limits are currently in effect:
|Feature
|Workers Paid
|GB Memory for all concurrent live Container instances
|40GB 1
|vCPU for all concurrent live Container instances
|20 1
|GB Disk for all concurrent live Container instances
|100GB 1
|Image size
|2 GB
|Total image storage per account
|50 GB 2
The container runtime automatically sets the following variables:
CLOUDFLARE_COUNTRY_A2- a two-letter code of a country the container is placed in
CLOUDFLARE_DEPLOYMENT_ID- the ID of the container instance
CLOUDFLARE_LOCATION- a name of a location the container is placed in
CLOUDFLARE_NODE_ID- an ID of a machine the container runs on
CLOUDFLARE_PLACEMENT_ID- a placement ID
CLOUDFLARE_REGION- a region name
Custom environment variables can be set when defining a Container in your Worker:
