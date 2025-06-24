Instance Types

The memory, vCPU, and disk space for Containers are set through predefined instance types. Three instance types are currently available:

Instance Type Memory vCPU Disk dev 256 MiB 1/16 2 GB basic 1 GiB 1/4 4 GB standard 4 GiB 1/2 4 GB

These are specified using the instance_type property in your Worker's Wrangler configuration file. Looking for larger instances? Give us feedback here and tell us what size instances you need, and what you want to use them for.

Limits

While in open beta, the following limits are currently in effect:

Feature Workers Paid GB Memory for all concurrent live Container instances 40GB 1 vCPU for all concurrent live Container instances 20 1 GB Disk for all concurrent live Container instances 100GB 1 Image size 2 GB Total image storage per account 50 GB 2

Environment variables

The container runtime automatically sets the following variables:

CLOUDFLARE_COUNTRY_A2 - a two-letter code of a country the container is placed in

- a two-letter code of a country the container is placed in CLOUDFLARE_DEPLOYMENT_ID - the ID of the container instance

- the ID of the container instance CLOUDFLARE_LOCATION - a name of a location the container is placed in

- a name of a location the container is placed in CLOUDFLARE_NODE_ID - an ID of a machine the container runs on

- an ID of a machine the container runs on CLOUDFLARE_PLACEMENT_ID - a placement ID

- a placement ID CLOUDFLARE_REGION - a region name

Note If you supply environment variables with the same names, supplied values will override predefined values.

Custom environment variables can be set when defining a Container in your Worker: