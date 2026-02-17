Changelog
Cloudflare One Product Name Updates
We are updating naming related to some of our Networking products to better clarify their place in the Zero Trust and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) journey.
We are retiring some older brand names in favor of names that describe exactly what the products do within your network. We are doing this to help customers build better, clearer mental models for comprehensive SASE architecture delivered on Cloudflare.
- Magic WAN → Cloudflare WAN
- Magic WAN IPsec → Cloudflare IPsec
- Magic WAN GRE → Cloudflare GRE
- Magic WAN Connector → Cloudflare One Appliance
- Magic Firewall → Cloudflare Network Firewall
- Magic Network Monitoring → Network Flow
- Magic Cloud Networking → Cloudflare One Multi-cloud Networking
No action is required by you — all functionality, existing configurations, and billing will remain exactly the same.
For more information, visit the Cloudflare One documentation.
Magic WAN and Magic Transit customers can use the Cloudflare dashboard to configure and manage BGP peering between their networks and their Magic routing table when using IPsec and GRE tunnel on-ramps (beta).
Using BGP peering allows customers to:
- Automate the process of adding or removing networks and subnets.
- Take advantage of failure detection and session recovery features.
With this functionality, customers can:
- Establish an eBGP session between their devices and the Magic WAN / Magic Transit service when connected via IPsec and GRE tunnel on-ramps.
- Secure the session by MD5 authentication to prevent misconfigurations.
- Exchange routes dynamically between their devices and their Magic routing table.
For configuration details, refer to:
Cloudflare source IPs are the IP addresses used by Cloudflare services (such as Load Balancing, Gateway, and Browser Isolation) when sending traffic to your private networks.
For customers using legacy mode routing, traffic to private networks is sourced from public Cloudflare IPs, which may cause IP conflicts. For customers using Unified Routing mode (beta), traffic to private networks is sourced from dedicated, non-Internet-routable private IPv4 range to ensure:
- Symmetric routing over private network connections
- Proper firewall state preservation
- Private traffic stays on secure paths
Key details:
- IPv4: Sourced from
100.64.0.0/12by default, configurable to any
/12CIDR
- IPv6: Sourced from
2606:4700:cf1:5000::/64(not configurable)
- Affected connectors: GRE, IPsec, CNI, WARP Connector, and WARP Client (Cloudflare Tunnel is not affected)
Configuring Cloudflare source IPs requires Unified Routing (beta) and the
Cloudflare One Networks Writepermission.
For configuration details, refer to Configure Cloudflare source IPs.
Network Services navigation update
The Network Services menu structure in Cloudflare's dashboard has been updated to reflect solutions and capabilities instead of product names. This will make it easier for you to find what you need and better reflects how our services work together.
Your existing configurations will remain the same, and you will have access to all of the same features and functionality.
The changes visible in your dashboard may vary based on the products you use. Overall, changes relate to Magic Transit ↗, Magic WAN ↗, and Magic Firewall ↗.
Summary of changes:
- A new Overview page provides access to the most common tasks across Magic Transit and Magic WAN.
- Product names have been removed from top-level navigation.
- Magic Transit and Magic WAN configuration is now organized under Routes and Connectors. For example, you will find IP Prefixes under Routes, and your GRE/IPsec Tunnels under Connectors.
- Magic Firewall policies are now called Firewall Policies.
- Magic WAN Connectors and Connector On-Ramps are now referenced in the dashboard as Appliances and Appliance profiles. They can be found under Connectors > Appliances.
- Network analytics, network health, and real-time analytics are now available under Insights.
- Packet Captures are found under Insights > Diagnostics.
- You can manage your Sites from Insights > Network health.
- You can find Magic Network Monitoring under Insights > Network flow.
If you would like to provide feedback, complete this form ↗. You can also find these details in the January 7, 2026 email titled [FYI] Upcoming Network Services Dashboard Navigation Update.
Magic WAN Connector now exports NetFlow data for breakout traffic to Magic Network Monitoring (MNM), providing visibility into traffic that bypasses Cloudflare's security filtering.
This feature allows you to:
- Monitor breakout traffic statistics in the Cloudflare dashboard.
- View traffic patterns for applications configured to bypass Cloudflare.
- Maintain visibility across all traffic passing through your Magic WAN Connector.
For more information, refer to NetFlow statistics.
Magic WAN now supports Automatic Return Routing (ARR), allowing customers to configure Magic on-ramps (IPsec/GRE/CNI) to learn the return path for traffic flows without requiring static routes.
Key benefits:
- Route-less mode: Static or dynamic routes are optional when using ARR.
- Overlapping IP space support: Traffic originating from customer sites can use overlapping private IP ranges.
- Symmetric routing: Return traffic is guaranteed to use the same connection as the original on-ramp.
This feature is currently in beta and requires the new Unified Routing mode (beta).
For configuration details, refer to Configure Automatic Return Routing.
Magic WAN Connector now allows you to designate a specific WAN port for breakout traffic, giving you deterministic control over the egress path for latency-sensitive applications.
With this feature, you can:
- Pin breakout traffic for specific applications to a preferred WAN port.
- Ensure critical traffic (such as Zoom or Teams) always uses your fastest or most reliable connection.
- Benefit from automatic failover to standard WAN port priority if the preferred port goes down.
This is useful for organizations with multiple ISP uplinks who need predictable egress behavior for performance-sensitive traffic.
For configuration details, refer to Designate WAN ports for breakout apps.
Magic WAN and WARP Connector users can now securely route their DNS traffic to the Gateway resolver without exposing traffic to the public Internet.
Routing DNS traffic to the Gateway resolver allows DNS resolution and filtering for traffic coming from private networks while preserving source internal IP visibility. This ensures Magic WAN users have full integration with our Cloudflare One features, including Internal DNS and hostname-based policies.
To configure DNS filtering, change your Magic WAN or WARP Connector DNS settings to use Cloudflare's shared resolver IPs,
172.64.36.1and
172.64.36.2. Once you configure DNS resolution and filtering, you can use Source Internal IP as a traffic selector in your resolver policies for routing private DNS traffic to your Internal DNS.
Now, Magic WAN customers can configure a custom IKE ID for their IPsec tunnels. Customers that are using Magic WAN and a VeloCloud SD-WAN device together can utilize this new feature to create a high availability configuration.
This feature is available via API only. Customers can read the Magic WAN documentation to learn more about the Custom IKE ID feature and the API call to configure it.
All bidirectional tunnel health check return packets are accepted by any Magic on-ramp.
Previously, when a Magic tunnel had a bidirectional health check configured, the bidirectional health check would pass when the return packets came back to Cloudflare over the same tunnel that was traversed by the forward packets.
There are SD-WAN devices, like VeloCloud, that do not offer controls to steer traffic over one tunnel versus another in a high availability tunnel configuration.
Now, when a Magic tunnel has a bidirectional health check configured, the bidirectional health check will pass when the return packet traverses over any tunnel in a high availability configuration.
Magic Transit and Magic WAN health check data is fully compatible with the CMB EU setting.
Today, we are excited to announce that all Magic Transit and Magic WAN customers with CMB EU (Customer Metadata Boundary - Europe) enabled in their account will be able to access GRE, IPsec, and CNI health check and traffic volume data in the Cloudflare dashboard and via API.
This ensures that all Magic Transit and Magic WAN customers with CMB EU enabled will be able to access all Magic Transit and Magic WAN features.
Specifically, these two GraphQL endpoints are now compatible with CMB EU:
magicTransitTunnelHealthChecksAdaptiveGroups
magicTransitTunnelTrafficAdaptiveGroups
-
You can now locally configure your Magic WAN Connector to work in a static IP configuration.
This local method does not require having access to a DHCP Internet connection. However, it does require being comfortable with using tools to access the serial port on Magic WAN Connector as well as using a serial terminal client to access the Connector's environment.
For more details, refer to WAN with a static IP address.
Magic WAN and Magic Transit customers can use the Cloudflare dashboard to configure and manage BGP peering between their networks and their Magic routing table when using a Direct CNI on-ramp.
Using BGP peering allows customers to:
- Automate the process of adding or removing networks and subnets.
- Take advantage of failure detection and session recovery features.
With this functionality, customers can:
- Establish an eBGP session between their devices and the Magic WAN / Magic Transit service when connected via CNI.
- Secure the session by MD5 authentication to prevent misconfigurations.
- Exchange routes dynamically between their devices and their Magic routing table.
Refer to Magic WAN BGP peering or Magic Transit BGP peering to learn more about this feature and how to set it up.
