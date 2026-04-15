Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
We are renaming Browser Rendering to Browser Run. The name Browser Rendering never fully captured what the product does. Browser Run lets you run full browser sessions on Cloudflare's global network, drive them with code or AI, record and replay sessions, crawl pages for content, debug in real time, and let humans intervene when your agent needs help.
Along with the rename, we have increased limits for Workers Paid plans and redesigned the Browser Run dashboard.
We have 4x-ed concurrency limits for Workers Paid plan users:
- Concurrent browsers per account: 30 → 120 per account
- New browser instances: 30 per minute → 1 per second
- REST API rate limits: recently increased from 3 to 10 requests per second
Rate limits across the limits page are now expressed in per-second terms, matching how they are enforced. No action is needed to benefit from the higher limits.
The redesigned dashboard ↗ now shows every request in a single Runs tab, not just browser sessions but also quick actions like screenshots, PDFs, markdown, and crawls. Filter by endpoint, view target URLs, status, and duration, and expand any row for more detail.
We are also shipping several new features:
- Live View, Human in the Loop, and Session Recordings - See what your agent is doing in real time, let humans step in when automation hits a wall, and replay any session after it ends.
- WebMCP - Websites can expose structured tools for AI agents to discover and call directly, replacing slow screenshot-analyze-click loops.
For the full story, read our Agents Week blog Browser Run: Give your agents a browser ↗.
When browser automation fails or behaves unexpectedly, it can be hard to understand what happened. We are shipping three new features in Browser Run (formerly Browser Rendering) to help:
- Live View for real-time visibility
- Human in the Loop for human intervention
- Session Recordings for replaying sessions after they end
Live View lets you see what your agent is doing in real time. The page, DOM, console, and network requests are all visible for any active browser session. Access Live View from the Cloudflare dashboard, via the hosted UI at
live.browser.run, or using native Chrome DevTools.
When your agent hits a snag like a login page or unexpected edge case, it can hand off to a human instead of failing. With Human in the Loop, a human steps into the live browser session through Live View, resolves the issue, and hands control back to the script.
Today, you can step in by opening the Live View URL for any active session. Next, we are adding a handoff flow where the agent can signal that it needs help, notify a human to step in, then hand control back to the agent once the issue is resolved.
Session Recordings records DOM state so you can replay any session after it ends. Enable recordings by passing
recording: truewhen launching a browser. After the session closes, view the recording in the Cloudflare dashboard under Browser Run > Runs, or retrieve via API using the session ID. Next, we are adding the ability to inspect DOM state and console output at any point during the recording.
To get started, refer to the documentation for Live View, Human in the Loop, and Session Recording.
Browser Run (formerly Browser Rendering) now supports WebMCP ↗ (Web Model Context Protocol), a new browser API from the Google Chrome team.
The Internet was built for humans, so navigating as an AI agent today is unreliable. WebMCP lets websites expose structured tools for AI agents to discover and call directly. Instead of slow screenshot-analyze-click loops, agents can call website functions like
searchFlights()or
bookTicket()with typed parameters, making browser automation faster, more reliable, and less fragile.
With WebMCP, you can:
- Discover website tools - Use
navigator.modelContextTesting.listTools()to see available actions on any WebMCP-enabled site
- Execute tools directly - Call
navigator.modelContextTesting.executeTool()with typed parameters
- Handle human-in-the-loop interactions - Some tools pause for user confirmation before completing sensitive actions
WebMCP requires Chrome beta features. We have an experimental pool with browser instances running Chrome beta so you can test emerging browser features before they reach stable Chrome. To start a WebMCP session, add
lab=trueto your
/devtools/browserrequest:
Combined with the recently launched CDP endpoint, AI agents can also use WebMCP. Connect an MCP client to Browser Run via CDP, and your agent can discover and call website tools directly. Here's the same hotel booking demo, this time driven by an AI agent through OpenCode:
For a step-by-step guide, refer to the WebMCP documentation.
- Discover website tools - Use
Browser Rendering now supports
wrangler browsercommands, letting you create, manage, and view browser sessions directly from your terminal, streamlining your workflow. Since Wrangler handles authentication, you do not need to pass API tokens in your commands.
The following commands are available:
Command Description
wrangler browser create
Create a new browser session
wrangler browser close
Close a session
wrangler browser list
List active sessions
wrangler browser view
View a live browser session
The
createcommand spins up a browser instance on Cloudflare's network and returns a session URL. Once created, you can connect to the session using any CDP-compatible client like Puppeteer, Playwright, or MCP clients to automate browsing, scrape content, or debug remotely.
Use
--keepAliveto set the session keep-alive duration (60-600 seconds):
The
viewcommand auto-selects when only one session exists, or prompts for selection when multiple sessions are available.
All commands support
--jsonfor structured output, and because these are CLI commands, you can incorporate them into scripts to automate session management.
For full usage details, refer to the Wrangler commands documentation.
Browser Rendering now exposes the Chrome DevTools Protocol (CDP), the low-level protocol that powers browser automation. The growing ecosystem of CDP-based agent tools, along with existing CDP automation scripts, can now use Browser Rendering directly.
Any CDP-compatible client, including Puppeteer and Playwright, can connect from any environment, whether that is Cloudflare Workers, your local machine, or a cloud environment. All you need is your Cloudflare API key.
For any existing CDP script, switching to Browser Rendering is a one-line change:
Additionally, MCP clients like Claude Desktop, Claude Code, Cursor, and OpenCode can now use Browser Rendering as their remote browser via the chrome-devtools-mcp ↗ package.
Here is an example of how to configure Browser Rendering for Claude Desktop:
To get started, refer to the CDP documentation.
Edit: this post has been edited to clarify crawling behavior with respect to site guidance.
You can now crawl an entire website with a single API call using Browser Rendering's new
/crawlendpoint, available in open beta. Submit a starting URL, and pages are automatically discovered, rendered in a headless browser, and returned in multiple formats, including HTML, Markdown, and structured JSON. The endpoint is a signed-agent ↗ that respects robots.txt and AI Crawl Control ↗ by default, making it easy for developers to comply with website rules, and making it less likely for crawlers to ignore web-owner guidance. This is great for training models, building RAG pipelines, and researching or monitoring content across a site.
Crawl jobs run asynchronously. You submit a URL, receive a job ID, and check back for results as pages are processed.
Key features:
- Multiple output formats - Return crawled content as HTML, Markdown, and structured JSON (powered by Workers AI)
- Crawl scope controls - Configure crawl depth, page limits, and wildcard patterns to include or exclude specific URL paths
- Automatic page discovery - Discovers URLs from sitemaps, page links, or both
- Incremental crawling - Use
modifiedSinceand
maxAgeto skip pages that haven't changed or were recently fetched, saving time and cost on repeated crawls
- Static mode - Set
render: falseto fetch static HTML without spinning up a browser, for faster crawling of static sites
- Well-behaved bot - Honors
robots.txtdirectives, including
crawl-delay
Available on both the Workers Free and Paid plans.
Note: the /crawl endpoint cannot bypass Cloudflare bot detection or captchas, and self-identifies as a bot.
To get started, refer to the crawl endpoint documentation. If you are setting up your own site to be crawled, review the robots.txt and sitemaps best practices.
Browser Rendering REST API rate limits for Workers Paid plans have been increased from 3 requests per second (180/min) to 10 requests per second (600/min). No action is needed to benefit from the higher limit.
The REST API lets you perform common browser tasks with a single API call, and you can now do it at a higher rate.
- /content - Fetch HTML
- /screenshot - Capture screenshot
- /pdf - Render PDF
- /markdown - Extract Markdown from a webpage
- /snapshot - Take a webpage snapshot
- /scrape - Scrape HTML elements
- /json - Capture structured data using AI
- /links - Retrieve links from a webpage
If you use the Browser Sessions method, increases to concurrent browser and new browser limits are coming soon. Stay tuned.
For full details, refer to the Browser Rendering limits page.
Workers WebSocket message size limit increased from 1 MiB to 32 MiB
Workers, including those using Durable Objects and Browser Rendering, may now process WebSocket messages up to 32 MiB in size. Previously, this limit was 1 MiB.
This change allows Workers to handle use cases requiring large message sizes, such as processing Chrome Devtools Protocol messages.
For more information, please see the Durable Objects startup limits.
We’re shipping three updates to Browser Rendering:
- Playwright support is now Generally Available and synced with Playwright v1.55 ↗, giving you a stable foundation for critical automation and AI-agent workflows.
- We’re also adding Stagehand support (Beta) so you can combine code with natural language instructions to build more resilient automations.
- Finally, we’ve tripled limits for paid plans across both the REST API and Browser Sessions to help you scale.
To get started with Stagehand, refer to the Stagehand example that uses Stagehand and Workers AI to search for a movie on this example movie directory ↗, extract its details using natural language (title, year, rating, duration, and genre), and return the information along with a screenshot of the webpage.
We’ve launched pricing for Browser Rendering, including a free tier and a pay-as-you-go model that scales with your needs. Starting August 20, 2025, Cloudflare will begin billing for Browser Rendering.
There are two ways to use Browser Rendering. Depending on the method you use, here’s how billing will work:
- REST API: Charged for Duration only ($/browser hour)
- Browser Sessions: Charged for both Duration and Concurrency ($/browser hour and # of concurrent browsers)
Included usage and pricing by plan
Plan Included duration Included concurrency Price (beyond included) Workers Free 10 minutes per day 3 concurrent browsers N/A Workers Paid 10 hours per month 10 concurrent browsers (averaged monthly) 1. REST API: $0.09 per additional browser hour
2. Workers Bindings: $0.09 per additional browser hour
$2.00 per additional concurrent browser
What you need to know:
- Workers Free Plan: 10 minutes of browser usage per day with 3 concurrent browsers at no charge.
- Workers Paid Plan: 10 hours of browser usage per month with 10 concurrent browsers (averaged monthly) at no charge. Additional usage is charged as shown above.
You can monitor usage via the Cloudflare dashboard ↗. Go to Compute > Browser Run.
If you've been using Browser Rendering and do not wish to incur charges, ensure your usage stays within your plan's included usage. To estimate costs, take a look at these example pricing scenarios.
You can now run your Browser Rendering locally using
npx wrangler dev, which spins up a browser directly on your machine before deploying to Cloudflare's global network. By running tests locally, you can quickly develop, debug, and test changes without needing to deploy or worry about usage costs.
Get started with this example guide that shows how to use Cloudflare's fork of Puppeteer (you can also use Playwright) to take screenshots of webpages and store the results in Workers KV.
We're excited to share that you can now use the Playwright MCP ↗ server with Browser Rendering.
Once you deploy the server, you can use any MCP client with it to interact with Browser Rendering. This allows you to run AI models that can automate browser tasks, such as taking screenshots, filling out forms, or scraping data.
Playwright MCP is available as an npm package at
@cloudflare/playwright-mcp↗. To install it, type:
npm i -D @cloudflare/playwright-mcp
yarn add -D @cloudflare/playwright-mcp
pnpm add -D @cloudflare/playwright-mcp
bun add -d @cloudflare/playwright-mcp
Deploying the server is then as easy as:
Check out the full code at GitHub ↗.
Learn more about Playwright MCP in our documentation.
We’re excited to announce Browser Rendering is now available on the Workers Free plan ↗, making it even easier to prototype and experiment with web search and headless browser use-cases when building applications on Workers.
The Browser Rendering REST API is now Generally Available, allowing you to control browser instances from outside of Workers applications. We've added three new endpoints to help automate more browser tasks:
- Extract structured data – Use
/jsonto retrieve structured data from a webpage.
- Retrieve links – Use
/linksto pull all links from a webpage.
- Convert to Markdown – Use
/markdownto convert webpage content into Markdown format.
For example, to fetch the Markdown representation of a webpage:
For the full list of endpoints, check out our REST API documentation. You can also interact with Browser Rendering via the Cloudflare TypeScript SDK ↗.
We also recently landed support for Playwright in Browser Rendering for browser automation from Cloudflare Workers, in addition to Puppeteer, giving you more flexibility to test across different browser environments.
Visit the Browser Rendering docs to learn more about how to use headless browsers in your applications.
- Extract structured data – Use
We're excited to share that you can now use Playwright's browser automation capabilities ↗ from Cloudflare Workers.
Playwright ↗ is an open-source package developed by Microsoft that can do browser automation tasks; it's commonly used to write software tests, debug applications, create screenshots, and crawl pages. Like Puppeteer, we forked ↗ Playwright and modified it to be compatible with Cloudflare Workers and Browser Rendering.
Below is an example of how to use Playwright with Browser Rendering to test a TODO application using assertions:
Playwright is available as an npm package at
@cloudflare/playwright↗ and the code is at GitHub ↗.
Learn more in our documentation.
We've released a new REST API for Browser Rendering in open beta, making interacting with browsers easier than ever. This new API provides endpoints for common browser actions, with more to be added in the future.
With the REST API you can:
- Capture screenshots – Use
/screenshotto take a screenshot of a webpage from provided URL or HTML.
- Generate PDFs – Use
- Extract HTML content – Use
/contentto retrieve the full HTML from a page. Snapshot (HTML + Screenshot) – Use
/snapshotto capture both the page's HTML and a screenshot in one request
- Scrape Web Elements – Use
/scrapeto extract specific elements from a page.
For example, to capture a screenshot:
Learn more in our documentation.
- Capture screenshots – Use
Browser Rendering now supports 10 concurrent browser instances per account and 10 new instances per minute, up from the previous limits of 2.
This allows you to launch more browser tasks from Cloudflare Workers.
To manage concurrent browser sessions, you can use Queues or Workflows: