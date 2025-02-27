Changelog
New REST API is in open beta!
We've released a new REST API for Browser Rendering in open beta, making interacting with browsers easier than ever. This new API provides endpoints for common browser actions, with more to be added in the future.
With the REST API you can:
- Capture screenshots – Use
/screenshotto take a screenshot of a webpage from provided URL or HTML.
- Generate PDFs – Use
- Extract HTML content – Use
/contentto retrieve the full HTML from a page. Snapshot (HTML + Screenshot) – Use
/snapshotto capture both the page's HTML and a screenshot in one request
- Scrape Web Elements – Use
/scrapeto extract specific elements from a page.
For example, to capture a screenshot:
Learn more in our documentation.