New REST API is in open beta!

Browser Rendering

We've released a new REST API for Browser Rendering in open beta, making interacting with browsers easier than ever. This new API provides endpoints for common browser actions, with more to be added in the future.

With the REST API you can:

  • Capture screenshots – Use /screenshot to take a screenshot of a webpage from provided URL or HTML.
  • Generate PDFs – Use /pdf to convert web pages into PDFs.
  • Extract HTML content – Use /content to retrieve the full HTML from a page. Snapshot (HTML + Screenshot) – Use /snapshot to capture both the page's HTML and a screenshot in one request
  • Scrape Web Elements – Use /scrape to extract specific elements from a page.

For example, to capture a screenshot:

Screenshot example
curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/screenshot' \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \
  -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  -d '{
    "html": "Hello World!",
    "screenshotOptions": {
      "type": "webp",
      "omitBackground": true
    }
  }' \
  --output "screenshot.webp"

Learn more in our documentation.