Cloudflare Threat Events now support STIX2 format

We are excited to announce that Cloudflare Threat Events now supports the STIX2 (Structured Threat Information Expression) format. This was a highly requested feature designed to streamline how security teams consume and act upon our threat intelligence.

By adopting this industry-standard format, you can now integrate Cloudflare's threat events data more effectively into your existing security ecosystem.

Key benefits

Eliminate the need for custom parsers, as STIX2 allows for "out of the box" ingestion into major Threat Intel Platforms (TIPs) , SIEMs , and SOAR tools.

STIX2 provides a standardized way to represent relationships between indicators, sightings, and threat actors, giving your analysts a clearer picture of the threat landscape.

For technical details on how to query events using this format, please refer to our Threat Events API Documentation ↗.