Scrape HTML elements

The /scrape endpoint extracts structured data from specific elements on a webpage, returning details such as element dimensions and inner HTML.

Basic usage

Terminal window curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/scrape' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "url": "https://example.com/", "elements": [{ "selector": "h1" }, { "selector": "a" }] }

JSON response

json response { " success " : true , " result " : [ { " results " : [ { " attributes " : [], " height " : 39 , " html " : "Example Domain" , " left " : 100 , " text " : "Example Domain" , " top " : 133.4375 , " width " : 600 } ], " selector " : "h1" }, { " results " : [ { " attributes " : [ { " name " : "href" , " value " : "https://www.iana.org/domains/example" } ], " height " : 20 , " html " : "More information..." , " left " : 100 , " text " : "More information..." , " top " : 249.875 , " width " : 142 } ], " selector " : "a" } ] }

Parameters

url (string) - The webpage to extract data from.

(string) - The webpage to extract data from. elements (object) - Defines the elements to extract from the page. selectors (array of strings) - List of CSS selectors identifying elements to scrape (e.g., "h1" , ".article" ).

Response fields