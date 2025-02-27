Scrape HTML elements
/scrape endpoint extracts structured data from specific elements on a webpage, returning details such as element dimensions and inner HTML.
url(string) - The webpage to extract data from.
elements(object) - Defines the elements to extract from the page.
selectors(array of strings) - List of CSS selectors identifying elements to scrape (e.g.,
"h1",
".article").
results(array of objects) - Contains extracted data for each selector.
selector(string) - The CSS selector used.
results(array of objects) - List of extracted elements matching the selector.
text(string) - Inner text of the element.
html(string) - Inner HTML of the element.
attributes(array of objects) - List of extracted attributes such as
hreffor links.
height,
width,
top,
left(number) - Position and dimensions of the element.
