Generate OG images for Astro sites
Open Graph (OG) images are the preview images that appear when you share a link on social media. Instead of manually creating these images for every blog post, you can use Cloudflare Browser Rendering to automatically generate branded social preview images from an Astro template.
In this tutorial, you will:
- Create an Astro page that renders your OG image design.
- Use Browser Rendering to screenshot that page as a PNG.
- Serve the generated images to social media crawlers.
- A Cloudflare account with Browser Rendering enabled
- An Astro site deployed on Cloudflare Workers
- Basic familiarity with Astro and Cloudflare Workers
Create an Astro route that renders your OG image design. This page serves as the source of truth for your image layout.
Create
src/pages/social-card.astro:
Start your Astro development server to test the template:
Test locally by visiting
http://localhost:4321/social-card?title=My%20Blog%20Post&author=Omar.
Before proceeding, deploy your site to ensure the
/social-card route is live:
Update the
BASE_URL in the script below to match your deployed site URL.
Generate all OG images during the Astro build process using the Cloudflare Browser Rendering REST API.
Create
scripts/generate-social-cards.ts:
Set your Cloudflare credentials as environment variables:
Run the script to generate images:
Optionally, add to your build script in
package.json:
Update your blog post layout to reference the generated images:
Before testing, make sure to deploy your site with the newly generated social card images:
Use these tools to verify your OG images render correctly:
If your Astro site uses Tailwind, you can use it in your OG template:
Consider running generated images through Cloudflare Images or Image Resizing for additional optimization:
Your Astro site now automatically generates OG images using Browser Rendering. When you share a link on social media, crawlers will fetch the generated image from the static path.
From here, you can:
- Customize your template with custom fonts, Tailwind CSS, or background images.
- Add cache invalidation logic to regenerate images when post content changes.
- Use Cloudflare Images or Image Resizing for additional optimization.