Get started

This guide instructs you on how to:

  • View AI crawlers that are interacting with pages in your domain (a Cloudflare zone).
  • Use AI Crawl Control to block individual crawlers from accessing your content.

Prerequisites

  1. Sign up for a Cloudflare account.
  2. Connect your domain to Cloudflare.
  3. Make sure your domain is proxying traffic through Cloudflare.

1. Block specific AI crawlers

To only block specific AI crawlers:

  1. Go to AI Crawl Control.
  2. From the AI Crawlers tab, go to the list of AI crawlers.
  3. Review the AI crawlers that are accessing your domain.
  4. From the Block column, select the option Block.

For more information, refer to Manage AI crawlers.

You can also create more complex rules when taking action on AI crawlers, using Cloudflare WAF. For more information on creating more specific rules, refer to Create a custom rule in the dashboard.

2. Review detected AI crawlers

Review the AI crawlers detected on your site.

  1. Go to AI Crawl Control.
  2. From the Metrics tab, view key metrics on AI crawlers.

Note that on free plans, the Metrics tab only displays metrics for the past 24 hours.

Plan comparison

All plansEnterprise plans with Bot Management
AI crawler detection via user agent stringsAdvanced AI crawler detection via Bot Management detection ID
Maximum 24-hour analytics windowConfigurable analytics timeframes
Allow/block controlsAllow/block controls, and the ability to charge AI crawlers using pay per crawl

Next steps

