This guide instructs you on how to:

View AI crawlers that are interacting with pages in your domain (a Cloudflare zone).

Use AI Crawl Control to block individual crawlers from accessing your content.

Prerequisites

1. Block specific AI crawlers

All plans

Paid plans To only block specific AI crawlers: Go to AI Crawl Control. From the AI Crawlers tab, go to the list of AI crawlers. Review the AI crawlers that are accessing your domain. From the Block column, select the option Block. Quality of AI crawler detection On the free plan, AI Crawl Control identifies AI crawlers based on their user agent strings ↗. This enables AI Crawl Control to detect easy-to-detect (well-known) AI crawlers. Upgrade your plan to enable a more thorough detection using Cloudflare's Bot Management detection ID field. To only block specific AI crawlers: Go to AI Crawl Control. From the AI Crawlers tab, go to the list of AI crawlers. Review key information such as: Bot operator

Number of requests sent by the AI crawler

Whether the AI crawler is allowed according to your robots.txt , or the number of times the AI crawler has violated your robots.txt . From the Block column, toggle the switch for AI crawlers you wish to block.

For more information, refer to Manage AI crawlers.

You can also create more complex rules when taking action on AI crawlers, using Cloudflare WAF. For more information on creating more specific rules, refer to Create a custom rule in the dashboard.

2. Review detected AI crawlers

All plans Review the AI crawlers detected on your site. Go to AI Crawl Control. From the Metrics tab, view key metrics on AI crawlers.

Note that on free plans, the Metrics tab only displays metrics for the past 24 hours.

Plan comparison

All plans Enterprise plans with Bot Management AI crawler detection via user agent strings ↗ Advanced AI crawler detection via Bot Management detection ID Maximum 24-hour analytics window Configurable analytics timeframes Allow/block controls Allow/block controls, and the ability to charge AI crawlers using pay per crawl

Next steps

