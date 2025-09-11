Manage payouts
graph LR A[Enable in<br>account settings] --> B[Set a pay per <br/>crawl price ] B --> C[Select crawlers<br>to charge] C --> D[Monitor<br>activity] D --> E[Manage<br>payouts]:::highlight classDef highlight fill:#F6821F,color:white click A "/ai-crawl-control/features/pay-per-crawl/use-pay-per-crawl-as-site-owner/enable-in-account-settings/" click B "/ai-crawl-control/features/pay-per-crawl/use-pay-per-crawl-as-site-owner/set-a-pay-per-crawl-price/" click C "/ai-crawl-control/features/pay-per-crawl/use-pay-per-crawl-as-site-owner/select-crawlers-to-charge/" click D "/ai-crawl-control/features/pay-per-crawl/use-pay-per-crawl-as-site-owner/monitor-activity/"
When you're ready to receive payments for your accrued crawler activity, connect your Cloudflare account to Stripe. This step can be completed at any time after enabling pay per crawl.
A person with Administrator or Super Administrator access must set up the Stripe connection:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- Go to Manage Account > Settings > Pay Per Crawl.
- In the Stripe account section, select Connect.
- Select Continue to Stripe.
- Complete Stripe's onboarding process, including:
- Basic business information
- Bank account details for payouts
Cloudflare manages the complete billing lifecycle:
- Charge initiation: AI crawlers indicate payment intent via request headers
- Charge recording: A charge event is recorded upon successful content delivery (HTTP 200 response)
- Aggregation: Cloudflare aggregates and reconciles all recorded charges
- Payout: Monthly payments to publishers in good standing
- Your accrued balance is not currently visible in the dashboard. You can request balance updates from your Cloudflare team.
- Payouts are subject to settlement periods and minimum payout thresholds.
