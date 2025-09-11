Manage payouts

graph LR A[Enable in<br>account settings] --> B[Set a pay per <br/>crawl price ] B --> C[Select crawlers<br>to charge] C --> D[Monitor<br>activity] D --> E[Manage<br>payouts]:::highlight classDef highlight fill:#F6821F,color:white click A "/ai-crawl-control/features/pay-per-crawl/use-pay-per-crawl-as-site-owner/enable-in-account-settings/" click B "/ai-crawl-control/features/pay-per-crawl/use-pay-per-crawl-as-site-owner/set-a-pay-per-crawl-price/" click C "/ai-crawl-control/features/pay-per-crawl/use-pay-per-crawl-as-site-owner/select-crawlers-to-charge/" click D "/ai-crawl-control/features/pay-per-crawl/use-pay-per-crawl-as-site-owner/monitor-activity/"

When you're ready to receive payments for your accrued crawler activity, connect your Cloudflare account to Stripe. This step can be completed at any time after enabling pay per crawl.

Create a new Stripe account

A person with Administrator or Super Administrator access must set up the Stripe connection:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to Manage Account > Settings > Pay Per Crawl. In the Stripe account section, select Connect. Select Continue to Stripe. Complete Stripe's onboarding process, including: Basic business information

Bank account details for payouts

Pay Per Crawl Stripe account required You must create a dedicated Cloudflare Stripe Connect account through the dashboard. Pre-existing Stripe accounts are not compatible with this feature.

Billing lifecycle

Cloudflare manages the complete billing lifecycle:

Charge initiation: AI crawlers indicate payment intent via request headers Charge recording: A charge event is recorded upon successful content delivery (HTTP 200 response) Aggregation: Cloudflare aggregates and reconciles all recorded charges Payout: Monthly payments to publishers in good standing

Limitations