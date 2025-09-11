Enable in account settings

graph LR A[Enable in<br>account settings]:::highlight --> B[Set a pay per <br/>crawl price ] B --> C[Select crawlers<br>to charge] C --> D[Monitor<br>activity] D --> E[Manage<br>payouts] classDef highlight fill:#F6821F,color:white click B "/ai-crawl-control/features/pay-per-crawl/use-pay-per-crawl-as-site-owner/set-a-pay-per-crawl-price/" click C "/ai-crawl-control/features/pay-per-crawl/use-pay-per-crawl-as-site-owner/select-crawlers-to-charge/" click D "/ai-crawl-control/features/pay-per-crawl/use-pay-per-crawl-as-site-owner/monitor-activity/" click E "/ai-crawl-control/features/pay-per-crawl/use-pay-per-crawl-as-site-owner/manage-payouts/"

Prerequisites

To configure pay per crawl, you must have the following:

Cloudflare account : You need an active Cloudflare account with domains added

: You need an active Cloudflare account with domains added Domain on Cloudflare : Your domain must be using Cloudflare's nameservers, or have DNS records managed by Cloudflare

: Your domain must be using Cloudflare's nameservers, or have DNS records managed by Cloudflare Administrator access: You need Administrator or Super Administrator permissions for account-level configuration

Configure domain access

An Administrator or Super Administrator with access to all domains must select which domains should show the pay per crawl controls:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to Manage Account > Settings > Pay Per Crawl. In the Domain Access table, select which domains will have pay per crawl configurations visible. Set the Visibility to Visible for each domain you want to configure.

Visibility vs Security Setting a domain to Visible will not affect security rules. This only makes the pay per crawl configuration controls accessible to domain-level administrators.

After completing these steps, domain administrators can set a pay per crawl price and enable pay per crawl for their specific domains.