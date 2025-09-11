Enable in account settings
To configure pay per crawl, you must have the following:
- Cloudflare account: You need an active Cloudflare account with domains added
- Domain on Cloudflare: Your domain must be using Cloudflare's nameservers, or have DNS records managed by Cloudflare
- Administrator access: You need Administrator or Super Administrator permissions for account-level configuration
An Administrator or Super Administrator with access to all domains must select which domains should show the pay per crawl controls:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- Go to Manage Account > Settings > Pay Per Crawl.
- In the Domain Access table, select which domains will have pay per crawl configurations visible.
- Set the Visibility to Visible for each domain you want to configure.
After completing these steps, domain administrators can set a pay per crawl price and enable pay per crawl for their specific domains.
