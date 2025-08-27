Glossary
Review the definitions for terms used across Cloudflare's AI Crawl Control documentation.
|Term
|Definition
|AI crawler
|
A bot which scrapes content from websites in support of an AI model, including by scraping content for indexing, retrieval augmented generation, or training.
|Merchant of Record
|
The entity who facilitates "buying and selling". For pay per crawl, Cloudflare is the merchant of record.
|robots.txt
|
A text file which lists pages in your website that are off-limits for bots. Well-behaved bots respect this file, but some bots may violate it. You can enforce
