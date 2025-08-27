Set a pay per crawl price

graph LR A[Set up your<br>Cloudflare Account] --> B[Connect to<br>Stripe] B --> C[Set pay per<br>crawl price]:::highlight C --> D[Select AI crawlers<br>to charge] D --> E[Monitor<br>metrics] classDef highlight fill:#F6821F,color:white

Once you have connected your Stripe account, you can set your pay per crawl price.

From the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , select your account and domain. Go to AI Crawl Control. Go to the Settings tab. From Pay Per Crawl, select the Edit icon under Pay Per Crawl price. Enter the pay per crawl price you wish to set. Note that smallest unit of payment is 0.01 USD. Select Save.