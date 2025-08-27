Set a pay per crawl price
graph LR A[Set up your<br>Cloudflare Account] --> B[Connect to<br>Stripe] B --> C[Set pay per<br>crawl price]:::highlight C --> D[Select AI crawlers<br>to charge] D --> E[Monitor<br>metrics] classDef highlight fill:#F6821F,color:white
Once you have connected your Stripe account, you can set your pay per crawl price.
- From the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, select your account and domain.
- Go to AI Crawl Control.
- Go to the Settings tab.
- From Pay Per Crawl, select the Edit icon under Pay Per Crawl price.
- Enter the pay per crawl price you wish to set. Note that smallest unit of payment is 0.01 USD.
- Select Save.
